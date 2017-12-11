Selena Gomez Reveals New Album And Slams Rumor: ‘I’ve Done My Magic Enough’

Selena Gomez recently confirmed that she is working on her new album, which will be released in 2018. The 25-year-old actress seems be inspired creating more music and one factor could be her rekindled romance with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

During an interview with The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw via ET, she noted that there is no might, there is an album. Selena claimed that she had poured her heart into her music and she wanted it to be fresh. She also explained that she isn’t after the charts or numbers; and instead focused more on what she can creatively do for her music.

“I can successfully say that my inspiration for this next album is in full motion and it will be very soon,” the songstress said.

Selena Gomez hasn’t released any album since Revival in 2015, which produced several hit songs such as “Wolves,” “Bad Liar,” and “Fetish.” She decided to take a break to focus on her health and undergo a kidney transplant surgery. Thankfully, her operation was a success and she was glad to be making music again.

The former Disney star told the radio host that she loves surprising people and creating new areas of music she can explore; and at the same time be present. Selena shared the good news to her fans on Instagram as she posted a photo of herself in the recording studio. She captioned the image: “Currently. Until the next year. Here’s where I’ll be.”

Apart from her new album, Selena Gomez also slammed a rumor that got her fans really excited. It isn’t about her relationship with Justin Bieber, but her role as Sabrina the Teenage Witch in the new reboot. The songstress admitted that she loved the idea of playing the popular comic book character, but confirmed that it was just a rumor.

“I’ve done my magic enough,” she said.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

It seems that acting isn’t Selena’s priority right now as she confirmed two months ago that she wants to get back in and re-focus on all of her music. The award-winning singer revealed to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she feels like she already completed two albums. However, she may take time to release her record because she’s still figuring it out.

“I want to call the shots, I want it to be good, I want to be ready, I don’t want to do anything that’s forced. It will be soon,” Gomez said.

The pop star reportedly wanted her music to be more meaningful and honest that’s why she did it at her own pace this year. Despite the health scare, Selena Gomez managed to continue creating music and is now ready to release her new album next year. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, is yet to announce his next record after 2015’s Purpose. Since the two are reportedly back together, then there is a chance that the two may collaborate on a new song.