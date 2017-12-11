‘Young And The Restless’ Rumors: JT Reunites With Victoria, Mackenzie Returns To Fight For Husband?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) could reunite in the coming weeks. J.T.’s highly-anticipated return to the CBS soap will occur on Tuesday, December 12. Many Y&R fans expect J.T. and Victoria to rekindle old flames. So, will they get back together? If so, what about J.T.’s wife, Mackenzie?

According to Soap Central, J.T. will return on Tuesday, December 12. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul (Doug Davidson) calls his former employee and he asks him to help him crack a complicated case. Paul believes that J.T. will have a better chance at solving the sex ring case and calls him to work the case.

It’s pretty much a given that J.T.’s return will throw Victoria for a loop. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria will wonder what brought her ex-husband to Genoa City. She will ask him why he didn’t call to warn her he was coming to Genoa City. He may tell her that it was short notice or that he wanted to surprise Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). It’s pretty much a given that his return will shock Victoria. She won’t know what to make of it, and that will probably drive her crazy.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mackenzie (Clementine Ford) won’t return with J.T., at least not at first. J.T. and Mackenzie married in 2010 and left GC with Reed in tow to a promising future in Washington, D.C. In 2011, they welcomed a son named Dylan.

When Reed came home to Victoria last year, he told her J.T. and family were moving, but never mentioned his dad having any trouble with his marriage. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Reed said that he and his father had not seen eye to eye in the past few months. He wanted to live with his mom to get to know her and give them a much-needed break.

Young and the Restless spoilers state fans speculate that J.T.’s marriage is either in trouble or he’s recently divorced. The fact is, no one really knows the status of his marriage just yet. Mackenzie could end up coming to Genoa City to patch things up with her husband. Perhaps when she arrives, Victoria and J.T. are inching closer to a reunion. Y&R spoilers suggest that she could come to fight for her marriage and face off against Victoria.

It would be an exciting change from Victoria battling Abby (Melissa Ordway) for Newman Enterprises power and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) for Billy (Jason Thompson).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.