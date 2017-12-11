‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jennifer Makes An Emotional Plea To Abe, But Will It Just Make Things Worse?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will confront the mayor of Salem. The two were friends and their families were close. However, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) changed everything. Jennifer is going to try one more time to reason with Abe, but could she just make things worse?

Abe Carver is an angry man and wants justice for what happened to his son. Even though JJ didn’t know he was shooting at Theo, the mayor only cares about getting vengeance. He previously gave Jennifer a warning of what would happen if Theo didn’t recover. Even though the young man hasn’t gotten worse, he also has not shown any improvement.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Abe will get bad news regarding his son’s medical condition. With a coma, if there is no improvement or signs of brain activity within a certain period of time, doctors sometimes suggest pulling the plug. The longer someone remains comatose, the less chance they have of waking up. However, miracles happen all the time and fans are hoping that Theo will eventually wake up.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Jennifer will approach Abe on Friday, December 22. She wants him to forgive JJ for what he has done. However, with the mayor getting bad news about his son, could her plea come at the worst time? Abe is already furious with JJ and wants him to pay the price.

That same week, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal JJ will start thinking about ending his life. He will give away his most prized possessions and write letters to his loved ones. He will also have flashbacks of happier times, which include remembering his dead father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

Some fans predict that when JJ attempts suicide, it might make Abe question how he has been handling things. Although he is angry and wants JJ to pay, he certainly doesn’t want the young man to die. After all, he has known the detective since he was a baby. However, it appears that the only way Abe will be open to forgiving him is if his son wakes up. If anyone can get through to Abe, it’s Theo.

Someone's shy;) @nbcdays @salstowers #Jlani A post shared by Casey Moss (@1caseymoss) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.