Meghan Markle Forced To Wear Scanty Outfit On TV Show, Prince Harry’s Fiancée Had To Compromise For Money

Meghan Markle had to do a lot of things in the early part of her career. Now, one may wonder if that is going to haunt the future royal. It has been revealed that Prince Harry’s fiancée was forced to wear a revealing outfit on a TV show.

Meghan Markle became hugely successful after she became a part of Suits in 2011. However, it was a long journey for her to reach there. Much before she became a popular actress, she had to work on a number of projects that she now calls a “learning experience.”

One such show was Deal Or No Deal. She was one of the briefcase girls on the show. Season 2, Episode 35 of the American reality show was supposed to be aired on Christmas Day. For obvious reasons, the 2006 episode was designed with a Christmas theme. And, the briefcase girls on the show flaunted a “Sexy Santa” avatar.

Among other girls, Meghan Markle too had to wear a skimpy Santa dress. She later told Esquire that she was trying to “make ends meet” those days when she had to wear those “uncomfortable and inexpensive” five-inch heels on the show. She had to do a lot of things while she was auditioning for bigger roles.

According to her, working on Deal or No Deal was definitely a learning experience. She said it had helped her realize what she really wanted to do in her career. She had to keep standing in painful heels until someone selected her number.

Unfortunately, she used to hold briefcase number 26. Most of the participants considered it “ill-fated,” so they preferred not to choose it. As a result, Meghan had to keep standing throughout the show.

#TBT to girl time with @priyankachopra & Mubina in #Malibu last week #californialove #homesweethome A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:11am PST

In her struggling days, Prince Harry’s girlfriend also worked in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina.

Since then, Meghan has achieved a lot in her career. However, she will apparently give it up all after getting married to the prince in May 2018.

While it is confirmed that she won’t return to Suits, she refuses to condone that she is going to retire. She rather calls it a change.

According to Fortune, some feminists may not like it if Meghan Markle quits her successful career for marriage.