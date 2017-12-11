‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady And Victor Get In Heated Fight, Eve Gets More Ammunition In Kiriakis War

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will get into a heated argument. Eve (Kassie DePaiva) just happens to overhear what the two are bickering about. Could she learn some interesting information that will help her get closer to what she wants?

Brady and Victor have always had a complicated relationship. The Kiriakis patriarch loves his family dearly but isn’t the most patient or kindest when expressing his thoughts. He feels that Brady is acting recklessly and isn’t pleased that his grandson keeps going back to the bottle. Things exploded when Brady’s plan to frame Eve for Deimos Kiriakis’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) murder backfired.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal things will get even more intense between Brady and Victor. The heartbroken alcoholic was given one job to do. He was instructed to get rid of Eve. However, Victor was livid when he found out what Brady did. As usual, Brady didn’t think things through. Instead of Eve being arrested for Deimos’ murder, suspicions ended up falling toward the Kiriakis family.

It was previously teased that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) would continue to look into Deimos’ death. He has questions for Brady and Victor. Due to the amulet magically falling into Eve’s purse, it makes the detective wonder what is really going on. His suspicions intensified after Brady falsely reported that Eve kidnapped Tate.

Daytime Royalty Online reported that on Monday, December 18, Eve will overhear Brady and Victor’s argument. They will probably be fighting over Brady’s bad decisions and how to deal with Eve Kiriakis. However, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) might also be mentioned.

Victor told Brady that since he used the amulet to frame Eve, it could no longer be used to hurt Nicole. Brady still has the cell phone recording of Nicole’s confession, though. It was hinted that Victor will encourage Brady to turn Nicole in for the murder. Since the police are looking at the Kiriakis family as suspects, they need to get the attention off of them and onto someone else.

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Eve might find out about Nicole’s confession on Brady’s phone. Arianne Zucker is returning around Christmas for a brief stint. The only way Nicole can come back to Salem is if Brady has nothing to use against her. So, the recording is going to have to disappear. In order to get another slice of revenge against Brady, Eve just might make that confession disappear. Fans will have to keep watching to find out how this will all play out.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.