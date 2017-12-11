Taylor Swift Pregnant? New Photos With Joe Alwyn Have Fans Seeing A ‘Bump’

Taylor Swift recently made a rare foray into the spotlight with boyfriend Joe Alwyn as they stepped out together in New York City on December 8, and the latest photos of the star braving the cold with the British actor have fans claiming she may have been concealing a baby bump.

After months of speculation from social media users claiming that the star could potentially be pregnant, the latest photos of Swift out and about once again had fans questioning if the star could be gearing up to welcome her first child.

After seeing snaps of the two hand in hand in the city together, a flurry of social media users headed to Twitter where they made it pretty clear that they thought the star could potentially be pregnant.

“Sooooooo are we all acting like Taylor Swift isn’t out here with a baby bump???? Lol” asked Twitter user @vanessa_arell after seeing Swift stepping out with Alwyn while covering up in an oversized coat and black boots.

“I mean is @taylorswift13 pregnant orrrrrrrr…..?” another questioned after seeing the star hand in hand with Joe in New York City on December 8, while a second wrote alongside the photo of Taylor and her boyfriend of more than a year, “Why people out here pretending Taylor Swift ain’t pregnant?”

Others even likened Swift to the Kardashians, joking about the way sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are yet to confirm their alleged pregnancies after months of speculation.

“What’s up with this ‘new’ Taylor Swift? Baggy clothes, trying to be all mysterious. Is she pregnant? Hiding a turkey? She’s acting like a pregnant Kardashian, except she’s talented,” one Twitter user joked.

The pregnancy talk was also largely shut down earlier this year after Swift confirmed that she’d be heading out on a world tour in 2018 in support of her latest album Reputation, though some pointed out that Taylor could – if she really were pregnant – give birth before hitting the road.

“In my theory Taylor is almost 5 months [pregnant] is gonna have the baby in March and go on tour in May…. and just be the bad b**** she is clearly,” @jquijada89 suggested.

But while some were quick to claim she’s pregnant, others defended the singer and suggested that her changing looks were actually more to do with a little weight gain.

New York YOU WERE AMAZING !!!!!!!!!! Thanks Z100, what a night ✨✨✨ Photo credit: Kevin Mazur A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

“Everyone’s stating that Taylor looks pregnant, but has no one considered that she’s gained weight just like all of us by being in a happy relationship,” said one fan.

Notably, the pregnancy speculation has been surrounding Swift for months now.

Though she’s stayed pretty under the radar since returning to the music scene with Reputation and the album’s lead single “Look What You Made Me Do,” almost every appearance she’s made over the past several weeks has been thwarted by baby rumors.

Taylor was first accused of being pregnant back in September after she visited a fan at their home in London where she wore an oversized sweater that appeared to give the illusion of a possible bump.

The baby rumors then took hold once again after she sported another large, baggy sweater during her performance at Jingle Ball in Los Angeles in early December, as well as during her recent performances on Saturday Night Live.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Taylor hasn’t addressed any of the recent rumors publicly, but reportedly did tell fans at a Reputation Secret Session back in October that she wasn’t expecting at the time, shortly after the first round of speculation began.

After all the talk first began following her return to the music scene, a fan who attended one of Swift’s invitation only fan events claimed that the star blamed the recent pregnancy talk on weight gain and allegedly revealed that she’d gained around 15 pounds while taking some time off.

“At the [secret session] she was like ‘I gained 15 pounds and everyone thinks I’m pregnant, I’m not,'” the Taylor fan said of what the “…Ready For It” singer allegedly told Secret Session attendees. “She also said about how the [paparazzi] are really rude and would yell mean things at her like she’s pregnant.”