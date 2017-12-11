‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eve Asks For Justin’s Help, But Which Side Will He Choose?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) will approach an old friend and lover for help. That individual is Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). However, will he agree or will he remain loyal to his family? Will his decision have any consequences?

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Days of our Lives spoilers indicate Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is going to get mixed up in some drama. It has to do with Eve’s battle over Basic Black. As fans recall, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) offered Gabi a lucrative opportunity. However, the fashionista never gave her an answer.

It seems that Eve is going to make an enemy out of Kate when she approaches Gabi with her own business proposition. This will cause Eve and Kate to go to war and Gabi will be stuck in the middle. While this is going on, Eve decides to approach an old friend for assistance.

Days of our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online reveal Eve will go to Justin Kiriakis. It states that she appeals to the attorney. Although it doesn’t give specific details, it must have something to do with her battle with the Kiriakis family. She is engaged in a war with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Soon, there will also be tension with Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers).

In the next few months, the battle will continue to rage on and will get more intense. In March 2018, Jen Lilley is returning to reprise the role of Theresa Donovan. An audition tape that was posted on Vimeo teases that a shady lawyer will work with Eve and Theresa to destroy the Kiriakis family. This includes Brady, Victor, and Justin. So, it sounds like Justin ends up getting on Eve’s bad side. This seems to indicate that he doesn’t give the widow what she wants, making him an enemy.

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Eve will continue to make enemies in Salem. When Deimos Kiriakis (formerly Vincent Irizarry) died, he left her with money and a controlling interest in Basic Black. However, Kassie DePaiva told Soap Opera Digest that it isn’t enough for her. The actress said that Eve wants everything the Kiriakis family has because she feels entitled to it. Only time will tell how this war will end and which characters will stand victorious.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.