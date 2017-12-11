Roman Reigns On Being WWE Face, Best Rival, Preferred Shield Mate, And Beating John Cena, Undertaker

Roman Reigns was in New Delhi, India for last Saturday’s WWE live event and he gave a colorful interview, which talked mainly about his career, his previous opponents and former associates, among others.

In an interview with Times of India, Reigns talked about his journey in the WWE. Roman said that his seven-year career has been an “eventful” and “crazy ride” so far. Reigns also said that his long-term goal with WWE is to continue competing for a title. The former professional Canadian football player has his sights on the upcoming Universal title match.

“Right now, my main goal is just to represent the Intercontinental championship to the fullest, to do right,” Reigns said. “To maintain that standard and to be that workhorse of the company.”

Reigns also shared his thoughts on being the new face of the WWE, following the footsteps of John Cena and The Rock. Reigns said he welcomes the responsibility of representing the WWE but he insisted that he doesn’t want to just be the next anybody.

“I just want to be the first Roman Reigns.”

The 6’3, 265-pound wrestler said that it was an honor to be compared to Cena and The Rock but he prefers to be himself.

#RomanReigns has successfully defended his #ICTitle Championship at #WWEAbuDhabi…and earned the respect of @tripleh in the process. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:56am PST

“It’s flattering and you’re in good company when you’re being compared to people like John Cena or Dwayne Johnson but all I can be is me,” Reign said. “All I can be is Roman Reigns.”

Speaking of The Rock, Reigns said that Johnson had little influence on him. Reigns said that The Rock wasn’t really able to mentor him because of his busy schedule.

“But anytime I get to see him, it’s really good seeing him,” Reigns said. “I mean it’s The Rock. He greets you with a smile on his face; he’s always there to help with any advice or even if I just need someone to talk to.”

Reigns also said that the captivating stories and chemistry between him and Braun Strowman make for “a great rivalry.” According to Reigns, being younger talents allowed him and Strowman to help each other out. Reigns took this as an opportunity to share his experience to help put his fellow WWE star “on the right track.”

“If I can continue to do that with any young talent that I can get in the ring with then my career would be a success,” Reigns said.

Five years ago today, The #HoundsOfJustice descended upon #WWE… #The5hield #RomanReigns #DeanAmbrose @wwerollins A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:02am PST

Reigns was also made to choose who between his two former brothers on The Shield he prefers more. Reigns gamely answered that he’d pick Dean Ambrose over Seth Rollins because the former “didn’t swing the chair.”

He did say that he enjoyed his reunion with his two former Shield mates.

“It’s awesome,” Reigns said. “It brings back so many cool memories and the feelings. But at the same time, we’re all very different.”

Finally, Reigns compared his wins against wrestling superstars John Cena and The Undertaker. Reigns first defeated The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 in what may just be Mark William Calaway’s last match of his career. Reigns continued his string of success on the ring by beating Cena at No Mercy later in the year.

When asked about both matches, Reigns said that beating Cena was more satisfying but winning over wrestling legend The Undertaker was “heavier” and “a bigger moment” for him. Reigns explained that he considers his match against The Deadman as “one of the biggest Wrestlemania’s of all time.” Reigns also said that it was one of the brightest moments of his career.

“It was just one of those moments in my career that’ll shine no matter what happens or who you get in the ring with,” Reigns said. “Being in the ring with The Undertaker in the main event, that speaks for itself but there is something very satisfying about beating John Cena.”