‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Monday, Dec. 11: Will’s Discovery, Sami’s Panic, JJ’s Offer, Kate Confronted

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, December 18, reveal there is a lot in store for the Salemites. Expect a surprising discovery, which leads to a hilarious predicament for one character. Also, there will be shocking propositions, secrets will become exposed, and also look forward to an epic confrontation.

On Monday’s episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers tease Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will find Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) engagement ring in Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) hotel room. He picks it up and asks his mother about it. Wanting to keep her night of passion with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) a secret, she makes up an excuse about it belonging to her. She sneakingly slips off her jewelry from EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott) and squeezes Hope’s ring onto her finger.

However, things get complicated when she can’t get it off. Once she parts ways with Will, Sami rushes to find Rafe. The two end up arguing while trying to pry the finger off of her finger. Then, things take an interesting turn when Hope arrives. Will the ring come off before Hope notices? Or will Rafe and Sami have some serious explaining to do?

Days of our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral reveal JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will make an offer to Hope. He thinks that it will help the former commissioner. No details were revealed about his proposal. However, it must have something to do with his job and the investigation into the shooting. Perhaps he blames himself for Hope losing her job.

Speaking of the investigation, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Abe Carver (James Reynolds) come across some interesting information. It will give them a little more insight into what happened the night Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) was shot.

However, that isn’t all. Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) will also make a shocking discovery about Tripp Dalton’s (Lucas Adams) dilemma. This leads to an epic confrontation with Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow).

In fact, expect Kate’s secret to be revealed soon, especially after she implicates herself thanks to Steve’s trap. Days of our Lives spoilers tease Eli will show up at that moment, but for some reason, Kayla keeps quiet. At least, she isn’t saying anything for now. However, Kate will have to pay the consequences soon when everyone finds out what she has been hiding.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.