‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Reacts To Rumors That He Will Reprise Role As Khal Drogo In ‘Game Of Thrones’

Justice League star Jason Momoa finally set the record straight on rumors of his comeback as Khal Drogo in the massively successful TV series Game Of Thrones.

In a recent report by Entertainment Weekly, the 38-year-old Hawaii native teased fans on what to expect in the highly anticipated final season of the hit HBO series. The actor, who played Dothraki warrior Khal Drogo in Season 1, has nothing but good words to say about the upcoming installment.

Jason claimed that the final season of Game Of Thrones will definitely be “the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV.” Although he did not give any specific details, Momoa hinted that it’s going to be “unbelievable.”

Momoa, whose character was killed off in the first season, admitted that he already knows the plot of the final installment, adding that it somehow spoiled the fun.

“It was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!'”

Despite being off the show for quite a while, many are still hoping that Jason Momoa’s dearly departed character will make a comeback. In fact, when the actor posted several photos of himself hanging out with the casts and producers, a lot of people immediately jumped to conclusion that he will reprise his character as Khal Drogo.

Previously, Momoa posed alongside his former Game Of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham, and show’s creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. He also shared a snap of himself and Emilia Clarke, who played his love interest Dany.

However, Jason Momoa clarified that he was just simply visiting his former colleagues on set. He also reiterated that there’s no way Khal Drogo is coming back, especially since he already died.

“I haven’t been over there in a long time. You just want to see your friends and you end up making headlines going, ‘Drogo’s back!’ and I’m like, ‘He’s dead! He can’t come back, it wouldn’t work.'”

Congrats to my kit super proud of him and all the cast and crew congrats Game of thrones you are the best can't wait for the next season Aloha j. Back to work A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Sep 19, 2016 at 5:20pm PDT

Although the idea of resurrecting Khal Drogo seven years after his death may be farfetched, avid fans of the actor are still convinced that it might actually happen. Afterall, Kit Harington’s character, Jon Snow, managed to make a comeback after being killed off.

Some even suggest that Jason Momoa’s character might make an appearance in Daenerys’ dreams or some sort of hallucination.

Game Of Thrones Season 8 is expected to come out in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa is currently busy with his upcoming standalone movie, Aquaman. In an exclusive first image obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Arthur Curry appears even more fierce than before.

The actor promises to bring something new to the table, adding that the film will tackle Curry’s backstory in a very detailed way.

“Justice League was only a weekend in Arthur Curry’s life,” Jason Momoa noted. “This is a totally different beast.”

Aquaman is slated to premiere in December 2018.