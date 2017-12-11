Here’s What WWE Officials Have Planned For Daniel Bryan If He Can’t Wrestle Again

With all the reports going around that WWE doctors are reconsidering Daniel Bryan’s future as a wrestler for the company, the WWE Universe can’t help but be hopeful that he’ll compete inside a WWE ring again soon. The latest rumor is claiming that Bryan could wrestle at WWE Summerslam, but there is still a ton of WWE fans hoping that he will step back into the squared circle before or on the grandest stage of them all.

On SmackDown Live, some tension has been building between Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan, which has the WWE Universe believing that Bryan vs. Shane may be in the cards for WrestleMania 34. There has been a lot of speculation about Shane McMahon turning heel before the end of the year, but many fans are unsure how their feud will be booked on SmackDown Live if WWE doctors refuse to clear Bryan to wrestle.

It has been reported that WWE officials are moving forward with the rivalry between Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan. In a perfect world, Bryan will be medically cleared to wrestle at WrestleMania 34 or at WWE Summerslam for a match with Shane. However, if WWE doctors refuse to clear him, the plan will still be to continue the rivalry between the two men. Another WWE Superstar would wrestle in Daniel Bryan’s place.

The rivalry between Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan is coming very soon.

At WWE Clash of Champions, Shane McMahon will be the Special Guest Referee for a big tag team match between the team of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Since the careers of Owens and Zayn are on the line during the match, most people are expecting a huge angle to take place. That may be the moment that forces the conflict between Bryan and Shane to reach its boiling point.

No matter what happens with Daniel Bryan’s future inside the ring, WWE officials have huge plans for him on SmackDown Live heading into 2018 and likely through the rest of his WWE deal, which is set to expire in September. After that, his future in wrestling will be in his own hands. However, Daniel Bryan will have an active role on SmackDown Live for the foreseeable future no matter what happens with WWE doctors.