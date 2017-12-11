‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ned’s Greed Triggers Jason And Drew Team Up, Twins Agree To Fight For ELQ

General Hospital spoilers tease Andrew Cain (Billy Miller) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) will work as a team against a common enemy. They still need to figure out who the mastermind behind the mind-mapping is, but circumstances will make it necessary for the twins to set aside their differences. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) forcing him to take action now that the identity of the twins has been revealed. The person behind all the pressure on Michael is none other than Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth).

General Hospital spoilers suggest Ned’s goal is to take over ELQ, and Drew’s appearance is a huge problem for him. Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine (Lis LoCicero) and her husband were unusually persistent as of late. As Jason’s twin, Drew will also be one of the heirs for ELQ, and Ned will see him as a threat.

General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease Ned is Tracy Quartermaine’s (Jane Elliot) son, and he will prove just how far he is willing to go to take control of ELQ. The twins are not just up against the mastermind who did them a disservice, they also have a greedy cousin to take care of right away.

Spoilers suggest Ned wants to have control of ELQ’s majority share. The only way to make it happen is to have more heirs. One motive behind his recent marriage with Olivia might be his intention to adopt Leo (Pressly James Crosby). Julian Jerome (William Jerome) might have found a way to get out of jail, but he never took an active role in Leo’s life. This is a great opportunity for Ned to have an heir because he can adopt Leo legally.

Monday spoilers for General Hospital tease Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) will drop a bomb on Drew. She will confess that Oscar (Garren Stitt) is Drew’s son.

Michael will try to stand his guard against Ned’s cunning move. However, he will have a lot to deal with for weeks to come. General Hospital spoilers hint Michael has to deal with Carly and Sonny and stay firm with regard to his decisions about Nelle and their baby. As much as Michael would like to protect Jason and Drew’s interests, he might not be able to stop Ned from a hostile takeover. General Hospital spoilers tease it’s up to Drew and Jason to find a way to protect their family legacy not just because of their interests but also for their children.

General Hospital spoilers hint more developments in this storyline as the twins come to terms with their new reality and adjust to the changes brought about by their identity reveal.