Is ‘The Greatest Showman’ ‘Oscar Material’? Fans Tweet About The Hugh Jackman Movie’s Golden Globes Potential

Is The Greatest Showman “Oscar material?”

With the theatrical debut of the highly-anticipated Hugh Jackman movie nearly one week away, there are quite a few fans, critics and moviegoers discussing the movie’s potential performance during the upcoming awards season.

Keep in mind that the nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled for Monday morning, December 11th. Since The Greatest Showman was released in time to be considered for the upcoming award season, it could very well receive a nomination (or list of nominations) along with the rest of the films announced at that time.

However, will it be announced? Will Hugh Jackman’s longtime passion project receive a surprising nomination or snubbing neglect during the 2018 Golden Globes nomination announcement?

According to a substantial number of the tweets shared online about The Greatest Showman, quite a few people expect it to be named at least a few times either for the overall film or for specific performances within the film when it comes to Golden Globe nominations. However, the tone of quite a few of the messages seem to argue that the film will be acknowledged by the Golden Globes, but may be overlooked by the Academy for the anticipated Oscars ceremony.

First poster for #Oscars2018 contender The Greatest Showman. We’re not sure about Oscars, but Golden Globes will love this and #HughJackman! pic.twitter.com/PyoD0EldzA — The Oscar Predictor (@OscarPredictor) August 29, 2017

@braidsnglasses fox is not pushing greatest showman for Oscars they say its more of a commercial film (aka just for golden globes) — travis fazekas (@travis112096) October 31, 2017

The Greatest Showman is not oscar material, at best she could get a golden globes nomination but that’s all, if she is nominated for an oscar it’s for all the money in the world but i would not bet on it — Michelle WilliamsFan (@mwfanofficial) December 10, 2017

It is clear that not everyone feels that way. One Twitter in particular spoke against the claims that The Greatest Showman has no Oscars potential – referencing the thought that it is a five-year passion project of critically-acclaimed Oscar nominee Hugh Jackman.

Really hope Greatest Showman is good and ends up with Oscar noms, I’m not sure why some people are only saying it’s for Golden Globes only. It’s been Hugh’s passion project for more than five years, no way it isn’t getting an Oscar nom. — RedHeadLohan (@RedHeadLohan) November 12, 2017

According to Variety, this $84 million passion project led by Hugh Jackman as the leading man “represents a big risk” for Fox since the studio is set to spend over $100 million to market and release the big-budget musical around the world.

To raise the stakes of this high-dollar gamble even higher, The Greatest Showman is not a musical with a built-in Broadway audience ready to see its stage-to-screen transition. In most cases, studios feel much more comfortable with green-lighting a movie musical if it has already made that type of transition – being adapted from a successful Broadway play into a blockbuster movie.

‘Who’s That?’ clip ft. Zendaya | The Greatest Showman pic.twitter.com/lGL9FmAxlN — Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) December 8, 2017

However, with the overwhelming success of last year’s La La Land, perhaps there is now a precedent in place that places an everlasting footnote of arguable exception on that longtime, strongly-believed concept.

Whether or not The Greatest Showman will be a huge hit for Fox, Hugh Jackman or even supporting stars Zac Efron and Zendaya is yet to be seen. At the very least, the average moviegoer or critic must admit that it will be interesting to see how the movie fits into the award season puzzle this year.

