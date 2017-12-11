Watch ‘Bachelor Countdown To Arie’ ABC Live Stream: Meet Arie’s Ladies During December 11 One-Hour Special

Bachelor fans are in for a special treat on Monday, December 11 when ABC airs the Countdown to Arie special. The upcoming season is set to air on January 1 but, on Monday night, the girls competing for Arie’s final rose will be introduced so fans can make their prediction as to who will be this season’s villain, who will get the first impression rose, and who will win the 36-year-old race car driver’s heart.

The one-hour special begins at 10 p.m. ET on your local ABC TV channel, live streaming online, or on your mobile phone. The network’s live stream is available on a variety of devices including the iPhone, iPad, Firestick, Apple TV, and Android smartphones and tablets.

Download the Watch ABC app to watch Monday night’s Bachelor special live if you live in one of the following cities: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, or San Francisco. You must verify your TV provider account (Verizon FiOS, Comcast, COX, and more) to gain access to the live stream.

The live stream will also be available to viewers who live in one of the following cities and have a DirecTV subscription: Albuquerque, Boston, Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Jackson (Mississippi), Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn (Maine), Savannah, and West Palm Beach.

According to ABC, Chris Harrison will host the Bachelor Countdown to Arie special. In addition to introducing fans to the girls who will greet Arie at the mansion on January 1, the special will feature a look at the Bachelor star’s life and his “love of racing.”

Fans who don’t remember Arie will also get to see clips from Emily Maynard’s season of the Bachelorette, including his breakup with Emily before the Season 8 final rose ceremony back in 2012.

Although many fans will enjoy watching highlights from Arie and Emily’s romance on the Bachelorette, all eyes will be on the 29 girls who will be trying to win Arie’s final rose on the upcoming season of the Bachelor.

According to the Bustle, Arie is 36-years-old and the girls cast for Season 22 range in age from 23 to 33. Of course, spoilers for Arie’s season already point to a rumored final pick, but for fans who don’t follow spoilers, Monday night’s special is the perfect time to try to figure out which girls will be frontrunners.

Watch the Bachelor Countdown to Arie at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.