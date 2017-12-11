Victoria’s Secret’s Adriana Lima Refuses To Take Off Clothes For An ‘Empty Cause’

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Adriana Lima is done taking off her clothes just because brands want her to. In a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, the 36-year-old Brazilian beauty explained why she decided to be more selective when it comes to accepting modeling gigs that require her to show skin.

Last Saturday, December 9, Adriana Lima explained that she’s done taking off her clothes for an “empty cause.” After a friend told her how unhappy she was with her own body, Adriana began to think about her own stance on beauty. Being a model, she shared that she got used to waking up every morning, worrying about how she looks.

“In that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed…. i thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that…. that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change….. I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause,” she wrote.

In the same Instagram post, Adriana added that her job puts so much pressure on her to look a certain way. She added women can’t go on living in a world with such “superficial values.”

“I want to change it, on the name of my grandma, my mother, and all her ancestors that have been labeled, pressured, misunderstood. And has to live according to Society… I will make that change… I will start with me,” she wrote.

That’s a wrap Shanghai! What an incredibly beautiful, interesting, and mysterious adventure. @victoriassecret #VSFashionShow A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Although many of her followers praised Adriana for standing up for what she believed in, others were also worried that this could mean she’s hanging up her Angel wings for good. When Alessandra Ambrosio announced that this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai would be her last, fans thought that Adriana might also follow suit. However, in an interview with People in November, she explained that she planned to retire her wings after the 20th year.

Although she enjoys walking the runway, she pointed out that she doesn’t know how much longer she can continue keeping up.

“It’s nature. I’m working out, I’m being healthy, so let’s see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it. So let’s say 20,” she said.

The last VSFS marks Adriana’s 18th runway for the lingerie brand.