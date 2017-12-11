‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon, Sean Murray’s Characters In Danger Again? Rocky Carroll To Direct A New Episode

It was revealed in NCIS Season 15 premiere that the R.A.C. soldiers held special agents Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Tim McGee (Sean Murray) captive after they successfully found and freed a group of abducted children. It took two months before the pair finally escaped from a rebel prison in the Paraguayan jungle. Though Leroy and Tim are now home safe, spoilers suggest that both of them are not entirely sound.

Sean Murray told Entertainment Tonight that Leroy and Tim’s experiences in Paraguay have scarred them. The 40-year-old NCIS Season 15 star admitted that spending months together in jail has brought the pair closer to one another. However, Sean said everything that happened there would have an impact on the lives of the two NCIS agents.

“That’s a scarring thing and there are things that both characters take from it that are troublesome and hard to deal with. You’ll see some of that as the season goes.”

New reports have it that Leroy Jethro Gibbs is now starting to experience the effects of having been locked up behind bars in Paraguay. Buddy TV shares that NCIS Season 15 might be hinting at a health scare for Mark Harmon’s character. The publication claimed that Leroy had been seeing his former mentor Mike Frank, who has been dead for years already.

While rumors suggest that this is just one of the twists that fans should watch out for in the upcoming new episodes, the news outlet speculated that this might be a serious health issue that needs to be addressed as soon as possible. There are also reports claiming that this could be a part of the “lasting effects” that NCIS Season 15 showrunner George Schenck teased in September. Most fans can recall that Leroy Jethro Gibbs underwent counseling after surviving the ordeal in the South American forest.

There's no easy way out for Gibbs and McGee in the #NCIS Season 15 premiere. Will they devise an escape plan? https://t.co/FEbGFy9C1W pic.twitter.com/N4wG0wCetA — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 23, 2017

While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that CBS has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, avid viewers of NCIS Season 15 should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

‘NCIS’ Season 15: Sean Murray Teases Gibbs-McGee Dynamic, Maria Bello’s Arrival https://t.co/wDL26pH6s0 – #NCIS — The NCIS Times (@NCISTimes) September 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Emily Wickersham divulged that Rocky Carroll is directing another NCIS Season 15 episode, which is set to be aired next year. The actress, who portrays the role of Ellie Bishop in the series, made the announcement on Twitter. This would mark the sixth NCIS episode that would be directed by the Ohio-born actor.

Catch the imminent NCIS Season 15 Episode 10 on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news and updates!