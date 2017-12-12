Apple Unveils Its Most Popular Apps, Movies And Music, Bitmoji Snags The Top Spot

Apple unveils its most downloaded apps and Bitmoji snagged the most popular app this 2017. The company also reveals its most popular movies, music, Apple podcasts, iTunes, and books, among others.

Bitmoji consists of 3D cartoon avatars that you could customize to resemble yourself. This has been created in 2015 and gained popularity when it was featured on the social networks in 2016.

The Snapchat bought it for $64 million. And In September 2017, it introduced the “Bitmoji World Lenses” that could allow the users to add the cartoon versions of themselves that are taken on the app, according to CBS News.

Meanwhile, for iTunes movies, Moana ranked first this year. It was followed by Wonder Woman and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Other top charting movies already available in 4K HDR are the Home Alone, Harry Potter series, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Office Christmas Party, among others.

Game of Thrones is the most best-selling TV show on iTunes as well the Walking Dead. Other new series are spotted on the charts such as the HBO’s Big Little Lies, NBC’s This Is Us, USA Network’s Suits, and PBS’s Victoria.

In Apple Music, you will be serenaded by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” which was the top song. He also tops the album of the year. Among others on the list are Apple Music Up next 2017 artists like Daniel Caesar, Khalid, and 6LACK. The album Reputation by Taylor Swift had been #5 on the 2017 Canadian top album charts, according to Apple Newsroom.

The iBooks fiction charts include The Handmaid’s Tale and Big Little Lies together with Before We Were Yours. Meanwhile, Hillbilly Elegy topped the nonfiction charts.

Likewise, the most downloaded podcast of the year is The Joe Rogan Experience. Other podcasts on the list include The Daily from the New York Times and The Current from CBC.

Moreover, the following are editorial app and game of the year selections: