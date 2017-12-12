Suri Cruise 2017: Katie Holmes’ Daughter Looks Happy Despite Tom Cruise’s Absence In Her Life

Suri Cruise has not seen her father, Tom Cruise, in over four years and it is not because of the Hollywood superstar’s hectic schedule. As it turns out, the Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s loyalty to Scientology might be the main reason why he is no longer a part of his daughter’s life. Despite his absence, the 11-year-old still grew up to be a happy child.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise made a rare public appearance together to present Taylor Swift at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert. There is no hint that the Tom Cruise’s daughter may be distraught with the recent claims that the Mission: Impossible 6 actor did not want to meet up with her as she was all smiles during the event.

Being the daughter of a former Hollywood power couple, it is definitely hard for Suri Cruise to live normally like any other kids. The 11-year-old cannot go out without being bombarded by photographers to see what Tom Cruise’s daughter looks like now.

This is the kind of life that Katie Holmes does not want for her only daughter. The Dawson’s Creek actress has been trying her best to protect Suri Cruise away from the ugly side of Hollywood.

Even though she has been in the public eye since her teenage years, Katie Holmes has always made sure to make her daughter’s life as normal and as private as possible.

Fun night at #jingleball ???? @taylorswift ???????????????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

It has never been easy for Katie Holmes after she filed for divorce from Tom Cruise back in 2012. Their romance was highly-popular as expected, especially after Tom Cruise famously jumped on Oprah Winfrey’s couch while revealing how in love he was with the actress.

Six years later, Katie Holmes suddenly chose to end her marriage from the Mission: Impossible 6 star.

Although it was never confirmed, many believed that their failed marriage was a result of Tom Cruise’s loyalty to Scientology. The cult-like religion was first introduced to the 55-year-old actor by his first wife Mimi Rogers and instantly got hooked on the controversial church.

Now, Katie Holmes is reportedly dating Jamie Foxx, while Tom Cruise might still be in search for his next bride.