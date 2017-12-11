Before a bomb blew up on Friday between Charmed stars Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano, a Charmed reboot was said to be in the script stage with McGowan, Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and even Shannen Doherty all willing to participate. But while both Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano are both professionals, it’s hard to imagine the war of words over Milano’s support of Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman will go away anytime soon so that McGowan and Milano can come together to work on a Charmed reboot. McGowan publicly said that Alyssa Milano is a fake who makes her want to vomit after Alyssa Milano spoke out to say that Chapman is a great person despite having been married to Harvey Weinstein who McGowan says raped her.

Will Alyssa Milano’s Friendship With Mrs. Weinstein Kill The Charmed Project?

Alyssa Milano went on Today on Friday morning and talked about how well Georgina Chapman was doing despite the Harvey Weinstein scandal. But Charmed reboot co-star Rose McGowan believes that Chapman was complicit, and there is no way she didn’t know about Weinstein’s behavior.

Rose McGowan lashed out at Charmed star Alyssa Milano, calling her names, and questioning her credibility.

“You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one.”

‘Charmed’ Battle! Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano A Fake After ‘Today’ Appearance https://t.co/N7Uk7cYUZm pic.twitter.com/kLHaNEzfQ8 — Hussien. (@bleakmulla) December 10, 2017

If A Charmed Reboot Was In The Works With Milano And McGowan, Did The Feud Torch It?

Before Friday’s Charmed reboot dumpster fire, things were looking up for Charmed fans, as the Hollywood Reporter said that the powers that be behind Charmed had scrapped a Sabrina reboot called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in favor of a Charmed project with McGowan, Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and possibly guest starring Shannen Doherty.

Jane the Virgin’s Jennie Snyder Urman was said to be behind a Charmed reboot which would come back to network television as a series, but that was the plan before Friday. The CW didn’t want to develop two witch-related projects, and there seemed to be more support for a Charmed project, with the original actors on board to revive the Halliwell sisters and the power of three.

Alyssa Milano had spoken out on behalf of all of the Charmed stars to say that they were all on board if a script was written that included the Halliwell sisters moving on from where Charmed fans last saw them back in 2006 said Simplemost.

“The other thing that I know is that Shannen, Holly, Rose and I have all said out loud that we are open to some sort of reboot, reunion or something. The next thing I heard was that Netflix was doing it, but I heard that strictly from the media and not from my deal with CBS Studios or Netflix, where I have two shows right now.”

A CHARMED REBOOT IS OFFICIALLY COMING pic.twitter.com/CiqPle2xFk — jennifer (@kepswizzle) November 26, 2017

But a lot can change in one day as it’s safe to say that Alyssa Milano no longer speaks for Rose McGowan about a Charmed reboot or anything else. Entertainment Weekly suggested that McGowan and Milano are now at opposing sides of a great divide, as McGowan now thinks Alyssa Milano is also complicit.

Rose McGowan Won’t Back Down, Even For A Charmed Reboot

On Twitter, Rose McGowan suggested that Alyssa Milano and Harvey Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman should hang out with Bill Cosby’s wife Camille because they are all complicit in the sexual assault of women.

“Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby.”

At this time, Alyssa Milano has not responded to any of Rose McGowan’s comments, and no further information has been shared about a Charmed reboot.