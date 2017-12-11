August Ames Suicide: Adult Film Actress Sent Heartbreaking Text Message To Friend, Admitting Her Depression

August Ames’ friend and fellow adult film star, Keisha Grey, shared the last text messages the 23-year-old sent to her that may provide some inkling about her mental health condition that may have led her to commit suicide.

Days after Ames’ death, Grey shared a heartbreaking tribute to her deceased friend in the form of a screenshot of the last chat they had together, the Daily Mirror reported on Sunday.

“Hey I hope you’re doing well!” the 23-year-old star said to her friend via text message sent around midnight on November 8.

“I’ve been depressed and it seems like ppl are being d***ks and I just wanted to let you know that you can talk to me if you ever want to.”

Keisha replied, “That was so sweet thank you.”

After she was found hanging lifeless in a public park in Camarillo, California, on December 5, August Ames’ close friends and family believed that she had committed suicide, especially since she had recently been subjected to public scrutiny and accused of homophobia after she refused to work with an adult film actor who had participated in gay porn, or a so-called “crossover.”

In fact, her brother, James Grabowski, blasted those who criticized her for choosing who she wanted to work with and condemned how they bullied his little sister into committing suicide.

“Bullying is not a joke. It took my sister’s life and I can’t get her back.”

One of the men responsible for August Ames' suicide, 18-year-old "pansexual" @JaxtonWheeler, who tweeted this to her: pic.twitter.com/yeMZ1e6bzz — Nat (@ghostinmarble) December 7, 2017

Reports about her mental health also surfaced ever since her death was confirmed. Based on a previous story from the Inquisitr, it was revealed that she left a suicide note for her family, where she apologized for taking her own life. The report also uncovered details about past mental health issues that may have started after being sexual abused.

Now, it looks like the text message she sent to Keisha Grey was an attempt to allude to her mental health problem, as some may even say it was a cry for help in the form of a helping hand.

According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner, as cited by The Blast, August Ames was found dead at around 3:45 a.m. in a public park. Her cause of death had been revealed to be asphyxiation due to hanging.

Toxicology tests are still ongoing, although law enforcement authorities assigned to her case found no trace of alcohol or drugs both in the public park or the 23-year-old actress’s car.

Days after her death, Keisha Grey posted a tribute to her on Twitter, thanking her for being a great friend during her time of need.