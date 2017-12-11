Scott Disick Compares Romance With Sofia Richie And Kourtney Kardashian, Who Does He Like More?

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are clearly not going to patch things up anytime soon, especially now that they are dating other people. Despite being known as a playboy, it appears that “Lord Disick” has finally found his match. However, the famous exes have always kept tabs on each other. Now, the father-of-three compares his relationship with the teen model and the mom of his children.

According to a Hollywood Life source, Scott Disick feels that his romance with Sofia Richie is “so easy” compared to his on-and-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The reality star allegedly feels that the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan kept nagging him all the time and made him feel like a loser, which he was unhappy about.

The insider revealed that Scott Disick “is definitely really happy with the way things are right now, and he credits Sofia with giving him a new lease on life.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were first spotted together during the Cannes Film Festival in May. But knowing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s reputation with women, people assumed that it was just another quick hook-up. However, the couple slammed all the doubters as they still appear to be more and more in love in their recent outings.

In fact, an earlier report even claimed that Scott Disick is finally ready to give up his playboy ways for Sofia Richie. Kourtney Kardashian has repeatedly said in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series that there is no hope for her ex to fix his life, but apparently, he is doing it now for the 19-year-old model.

Despite their 15-year age difference, it appears that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have a deeper connection than everyone, including Kourtney Kardashian, had anticipated.

The teenager’s dad, Lionel Richie, spoke out and shared his concerns about his daughter’s relationship with a much older man with a bad track record. The music legend has previously admitted that he was “scared to death” after learning Sofia Richie’s new romance.

Despite her dad’s concerns, a report revealed that Sofia Richie is already falling hard for Scott Disick and believed that their relationship is the real deal.