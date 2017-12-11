‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thorne Kisses Brooke, Recruits Rick To Take Down Ridge

The rivalry between Thorne and Ridge are intensifying. This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Thorne will lock lips with Brooke and hope that he will be able to win her heart.

Nicole (Reign Edwards) will see Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) share a warm embrace. She will tell Maya (Karla Mosley) what she saw, and they will wonder who Brooke will choose between Thorne and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke has actually fallen in love with Ridge. A kiss with Thorne, although she likes it, will not be enough to change her heart, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

However, Thorne will argue that if Brooke is going to marry someone, it should be him and not Ridge. The odds are in favor with Ridge, though, and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will say yes when he proposes to her. Even with the engagement and wedding preparations, Thorne will not give up the fight that easily. He will still try to derail the wedding. He will pour his heart out to Brooke and beg her not to marry his brother. Furthermore, Thorne and Quinn (Rena Sofer) will also have a face off. Quinn will not want Thorne to stir trouble. Thorne will lash out at her for betraying Eric (John McCook), but Quinn is not someone who will not fight back.

As it seems that he is losing in the fight involving Brooke, Thorne will approach Rick (Jacob Young) to help him bring down Ridge. He will try to make him see that they have both been put in the shadow among the Forrester brothers, and it is the time that they stand up for their rights. He needs Rick by his side in his schemes to get the throne from Ridge.

Meanwhile, when the engagement between Brooke and Ridge is on, Ridge will brag about it with Bill (Don Diamont). Bill will be pissed off and try his best to keep his mouth shut about his one-night affair with Ridge’s daughter, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). It would be something that would really anger Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.