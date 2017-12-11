Meghan Markle’s Toronto Home, Where Prince Harry Was A Frequent Visitor, Is Up For Sale

The Toronto home where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent quality time out of the public eye—and where they fell in love—is now up for sale.

The two-story, three-bedroom home in Seaton Village was home to the recently engaged Markle for several years while she was filming her hit TV show Suits. It is currently on the market for $1.395 million and is being sold by Freeman Real Estate.

Markle’s former home features a detached two-car garage, two bathrooms, and an outdoor area with a landscaped garden. The interior design is modern minimalist and reflects Meghan’s fondness for simple things. The spacious kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and sleek white cabinetry.

According to The Sun, the property’s owner has made some minor changes to the interiors since Markle left. It was featured in a magazine in June this year and can also be seen in many of the actress’s Instagram posts.

While modest, the home does have a significant selling point. This is the place where Prince Harry, 33, and his new fiancé, 36, hid away from the world when they weren’t in Kensington Palace in London.

Following the announcement of their engagement, Harry revealed how he and Meghan kept the relationship going while maintaining busy schedules and living in two different continents.

“We were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship… so we made it work.”

Markle left Toronto to be with her prince after filming her final season on Suits. She now lives with her royal beau in Nottingham Cottage, a small two-bedroom property on the grounds of Kensington Palace that was previously home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

We ball so hard. Really, we do. #birthdaysquad #partyanimals #legitimately #HBD #adoptdontshop #cuebogartyawning A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 4, 2016 at 8:11pm PDT

It will be easier for Harry and Meghan to avoid the prying eyes of the public in their heavily guarded London home. While she was living in Toronto, Markle’s previously quiet neighborhood became a hotspot for paparazzi after news of her relationship with the British royal broke.

Oui. A la folie. (Merci @rimearodaky pour le tee-shirt ????????) Je l'adore! Xx A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 22, 2016 at 6:34pm PDT

The Toronto Star reports that one of Meghan’s former neighbors, Alex Beauregard, said that having Prince Harry around started to feel “casual” and that running into the paparazzi became the norm.

“We’re used to seeing the big SUV with security guys and the constant cameras.”

“It did bother some neighbors, just because the paparazzi would be in our backyard, but I don’t think people were really angry,” he added.

According to TMZ, an open house was held Saturday, drawing “tons” of people to the property. A sign warning “No photography or video” was reportedly posted outside.

The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was announced in November. They will be wed in spring 2018.