Carson Wentz Injury Update: Eagles Quarterback Hurt On Touchdown Dive

Philadelphia Eagles fans are waiting with bated breath for a Carson Wentz injury update following the star quarterback getting hurt on Sunday. The sophomore quarterback was forced to leave the game after leading his team on a scoring drive to put them ahead. That came several plays after Wentz tried to run it in himself, only for a penalty to bring it back, and several Rams defenders to crush him in the end zone. Here’s the latest injury update on the Eagles quarterback as of Sunday.

Per ESPN‘s report, the play came during a third-quarter drive by the Eagles in their game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz and the Eagles moved up near the end zone, but on a potential passing play, he was unable to find any open receivers. Instead of going for a risky pass, he decided to rush towards the goal line and made a diving play in for what he thought was a touchdown. That was called back due to a holding penalty on the Eagles. Meanwhile, the video replays showed that as Wentz dove into the end zone, several defenders went for tackles and his legs got pinned in between them.

The Fox Sports website posted the following photo of Wentz being helped back to the locker room area so he could be checked on by medical staff.

Carson Wentz is out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury, the Eagles announce. pic.twitter.com/5HhEyXf1JI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 11, 2017

Wentz left the game for good after he set the Philadelphia Eagles’ single-season record for touchdown passes with 33 total passes thrown.The record was set on this pass he threw to receiver Alshon Jeffrey in the third quarter. That gave the Eagles a three-point lead in a back-and-forth game.

A report came later from sideline reporter Erin Andrews of Fox Sports. She indicated that the Philadelphia Eagles were saying Wentz had suffered a left knee injury but the severity of that injury is still unknown. Andrew added as part of her sideline report that members of the support staff were seen walking out from the locker room where Wentz was being checked shaking their heads. That could be bad news for the team and its fanbase.

Eagles are concerned QB Carson Wentz tore his left ACL, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2017

With Carson Wentz out of the game, Philadelphia’s hopes were left upon the shoulders of backup quarterback Nick Fowles to try to bring them back from a 35-31 disadvantage against Los Angeles. Eagles fans are definitely hoping there will be good news when further updates arrive as their team was looking like a serious contender in the NFC Playoff race.