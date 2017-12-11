Chris Evans Issues An Invite To Bullying Victim Keaton Jones To See ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Premiere

This week a video was posted online in which a boy from Knoxville, TN, Keaton Jones, shared his story of being bullied by people in his school. After the video went viral, there was a massive outpouring of support for the boy, as people on social media, as well as a number of WWE stars and an assortment of celebrities, offered their own thoughts on the situation. One star in particular who sent a message to Keaton Jones was Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

According to ComicBook, in a tweet posted in direct response to the video, Chris Evans sent a message to Jones letting him know to “stay strong,” even as he offered a special invitation to the boy. Evans promised that things do eventually get better and that the bullies should not “make you turn cold.” Then the actor issued a special invite to Keaton Jones and his mother, inviting them to come out to the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War when it is released next year. In the tweet, Chris Evans said, “while those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year.”

It did not take long for the invitation to the Avengers premiere to be noticed by a member of Keaton Jones’ family, as his sister responded to Evans’ tweet. In response to the tweeted invite, Jones’ sister said that she knows that her brother would “absolutely love” to be able to see the premiere in Los Angeles. Chris Evans followed-up the affirmative response by letting Keaton Jones’ sister know that he is “on it.”

Chris Evans was not the only member of the Avengers to reach out to Keaton Jones on Twitter. In his own tweet responding to the video, Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/the Hulk, called the boy his “own personal super hero,” as he let him know that when he was a kid, he too was the victim of bullies. However, Ruffalo said that Jones is right because it does eventually get better. To wrap up his tweet, Mark Ruffalo told Keaton Jones to “Protect Yo Heart,” while also letting him know that he has “a pal in the Hulk.”

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017