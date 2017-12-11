Danielle Bregoli Headed To Harvard? ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl’s Claim Of Having Full Scholarship Goes Viral

Danielle Bregoli is not headed to the Ivy League.

This week, the teenager who shot to fame thanks to her infamous appearance on the Dr. Phil show sparked viral rumors that she could be headed to the most prestigious institution of higher learning in the nation when she shared a picture of herself holding a Harvard “Future Freshman” t-shirt.

Bregoli is apparently spending some time in New England for her work (she has started a rap career since finding viral fame), and stopped in to the Harvard campus in Boston. While there, Bregoli snapped a picture holding a Harvard t-shirt and claiming that she had a full-ride scholarship — that she apparently was planning to give away to a fan.

‘”Keeping da t-shirt, but giving away my full ride scholarship to Harvard to da best fan video of #igotit” she wrote.

The report sparked rumors that Danielle Bregoli may be giving up her viral social media fame in order to take on a more studious life, but it is not true. As TMZ pointed out to anyone who couldn’t figure out that a 14-year-old can’t possibly go to Harvard, Danielle Bregoli doesn’t actually have a full scholarship and is not headed off to college anytime soon.

“You won’t see Danielle Bregoli hitting any Harvard dorm parties with Malia Obama anytime soon because the rumors she’s got a scholarship to the Ivy League school are bogus,” the report noted.

While Danielle Bregoli may not be headed to Harvard, she does apparently have some big plans. After going viral for her appearance on the talk show about wayward teens, Bregoli has been able to harness social media to stretch her 15 minutes of fame into nearly a year, making a living by making public appearances and recording rap songs. Reports estimate that her net worth has already surpassed $1 million, even before her rap career started to take off.

Using the moniker Bhad Bhabie — which had been her name on Instagram since before she gained fame — Bregoli has released a few singles and has millions of views on YouTube. The music has earned some surprisingly good reviews, with Maxim noting that Bregoli can “spit some decent rhymes.”

There are some reports that Bregoli could even be working on some collaborations with established rappers. So it seems that Danielle Bregoli is headed to the studio, not the Ivy League.