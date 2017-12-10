‘Call Of Duty: WWII’ Competitors Can Now Manage MLG GameBattles Straight From Their PS4

Activision’s alliance with PlayStation has taken another step forward with the Call of Duty franchise to give competitive players a new way to register for and manage their participation in MLG GameBattles straight from the PS4 start menu. The latest update for Call of Duty: WWII fully integrates the new system, and features new menu options to support the next wave of competitive events. Presently, the changes have been rolled out to players in the Americas and some countries in Asia.

As outlined in a post on the PlayStation Blog by PlayStation Now senior marketing manager Brian Dunn, starting today, registration has opened for “a mix of classic 2v2 to 6v6 Call of Duty competitive game types including Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Call of Duty World League events” via Call of Duty: WWII using the new system on PS4.

The PS4 has an “Events and Tournaments” option on its start menu, and CoD players can now use it to create their teams using their friends list from the PlayStation Network. Some team management features are also available, including the ability to add a team logo and banners. Team stats and gameplay history are tracked and available for quick view as well. A preview of the interface can be seen in the following image posted on Twitter.

Register and manage MLG GameBattles tournaments directly from your PS4: https://t.co/05QoGMtFJZ pic.twitter.com/g1b6268oBc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 9, 2017

After getting your team together you can complete registration and check-in. From there, your matchups are automatically set up. Players have the choice to join in their matches from either the PS4 Tournaments area or from the WWII menu. Match results are verified and reported all in the background upon completion without any additional action on the player’s part.

The new system is the result of a collaboration between the teams at Sony, Activision, MLG, and developers Sledgehammer Games and High Noon. With everyone on board, they were able to create a system that Dunn claims is easy-to-use and facilitates being engaged in the CoD competitive scene for PS4 owners.

“Because Call of Duty: WWII‘s new update is tightly integrated with MLG GameBattles at the PS4 system level, managing your Call of Duty: WWII qualifying matches and tournaments is easy and seamless.”

PlayStation is a partner and sponsor for Call of Duty this generation, and the PS4 platform is currently used exclusively for live competitions in the CWL. The 2018 competitive season kicked off with the launch of WWII, and most recently players from around the world congregated in Texas for the first global live event of the season at the CWL Dallas Open.