Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Spark Pregnancy Rumors With Kissing Photo, Fans Spot ‘Satanic’ Symbol

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard recently shared a passionate kiss under a sprig of mistletoe, and Derick posted a picture of their steamy Christmas season greeting on Instagram. However, most of their fans’ focus was not on their lip-lock or the parasitic plant hanging over them. Instead, their eyes were drawn to Jill’s midsection and a giant wooden star in the background of the photo.

On Sunday, Derick Dillard revealed that he’s spending the holiday season stealing as many kisses from Jill Duggar as he can. Having mistletoe helps make this happen, as evidenced by the smooch snapshot that he shared on Instagram. In the picture, he and his wife have paused to lock lips in the doorway of a home that does not appear to be their own. Derick is standing there casually with his hands in his pockets, but Jill has thrown her arms around him.

“That time of year when you look for as many opportunities to kiss under the mistletoe @jillmdillard #kissunderthemistletoe #christmasparty #themostwonderfultimeoftheyear,” Derick captioned the photo.

Some fans responded to the photo by calling it “cute” and “romantic,” but others began to debate over whether Jill Duggar looks pregnant.

“I see a bump,” wrote one of Derick’s followers.

“Jill is totally pregnant!!!” another commented.

That time of year when you look for as many opportunities to kiss under the mistletoe ???????????? @jillmdillard #kissunderthemistletoe #christmasparty #themostwonderfultimeoftheyear A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

However, some Duggar fans accused the pregnancy speculators of being rude by assuming that Jill is expecting based on the size of her stomach.

“She probably still has baby fat!! After each kid it gets harder to lose the baby weight as quick, this comment is beyond disrespectful,” read one remark.

Another fan argued that the Duggar daughter has likely been trying to avoid getting pregnant because she’s had two C-sections in a row. According to Parents magazine, most doctors recommend that women wait 18 to 24 months after a C-section before trying to get pregnant again. Jill gave birth to baby Samuel two years after Israel was born, so she seemingly understands the importance of following these recommendations.

Love my little cuddle baby! ???? #samuelscottdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:27am PST

Derick’s photo also sparked an argument over the large wooden star that can be seen sitting on the fireplace mantle. Some of his followers are convinced that it’s a Satanic or pagan symbol.

“That’s a pentagram…seriously. The satanic star has 2 points up,” read one remark.

“That’s a pentagram 100%, Maybe they are ignorant of that, but it is what it is. Pretty funny to see all the pagan traditions in this pic actually,” wrote another commenter.

Others tried to defend Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard by arguing that the decoration was a Star of David, even though it does not have six points.

While many people today associate five-pointed stars with paganism or Satan, they had a special meaning to medieval Christians. According to the Symbol Dictionary, the pentagram was used “to symbolize the five wounds of Christ.” So a symbol that was once revered by Christians is now reviled by them.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard might be interested to know that the exact opposite happened with mistletoe. According to the Rochelle-News Leader, “mistletoe was banned from Christian ceremonies for many years because of its pagan origin.” However, Christians eventually began decorating their homes with the plant that was once sacred to the ancient Druids. Their hope was that they could “draw in the old tribes of Britain and Europe” by embracing one of their pagan traditions.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some Duggar fans think Jill is trying to do something similar by piercing her nose and getting a henna tattoo on her hand. Perhaps posing in front of a pentagram is simply another attempt to connect with non-Christians.