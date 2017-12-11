‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Dec 11-15: Liam Discovers Steffy’s Lies And Ridge Gets Proposal Shock

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, December 11 through Friday, December 15 promise an explosive brother versus brother rivalry, a romantic proposal goes awry, a surprise kiss is spotted, and the family begins to take sides as Thorne and Ridge get ready for war. Here’s a look at the upcoming CBS soap action as we get ready for a hot new week of B&B spoilers.

Bold spoilers Monday, December 11

The latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal the confrontation between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) explodes at Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house. Ridge mocked Thorne last week as the lesser Forrester brother. Next week, Brooke walks in and finds the brothers raging after Thorne knocked Ridge down.

Brooke tries desperately to make peace between the angry and estranged brothers, but it doesn’t seem like she can make them change at this late point. Also on Monday, B&B spoilers predict that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) wants to know where Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) went the night they argued. Steffy must admit she was at the Forrester guesthouse, but the questions won’t stop anytime soon if it’s up to Liam.

Looks like Steffy can’t forget the past. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XyTE8HWkqn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 6, 2017

B&B spoilers for Tuesday, December 12

On Tuesday, after Ridge takes off from Brooke’s house, Bold spoilers tease that Thorne tells Brooke that Ridge isn’t worthy of her love. Thorne tells her and then he shows her when he lays a passionate kiss on her. Thorne doesn’t want Ridge’s ring on Brooke’s finger because he wants her for his wife instead. The problem is, they’re spotted smooching by Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) who can’t wait to blab.

After seeing the passionate lip lock, Nicole runs straight to big sis Maya Avant (Karla Mosley), so she can reveal Brooke’s new secret. Maya will be very interested in this development since Thorne and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) have both been long-time rivals of their big brother Ridge. This revelation is key as Thorne soon comes to see Rick about the fate of Forrester Creations.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Dec. 11-15. Brooke attempts to make peace between brothers Ridge and Thorne. https://t.co/XrqpqE57PD #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/P5nXQoasbZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 9, 2017

Bold spoilers Wednesday, December 13

The latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central predict that Wednesday, Steffy learns a shocking secret about her dad. Over at Forrester Creations, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) gives Ridge the ring she designed for his big engagement plan. It turns out the dress maker’s ex-kissy face friend made the ring he’ll give to Brooke, but how will Brooke feel when she finds out her betrayer made the bling?

Also, B&B spoilers for Wednesday say that Steffy distracts Liam from his questions and reiterates her commitment to him as a husband and they heat up things! Later, Liam goes to see Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who can’t keep his dirty mind off his daughter-in-law. Liam gushes about how great everything is with him and Steffy. Dollar Bill must bite his tongue and pretend he’s happy for his tofu-loving son. Awkward.

B&B spoilers for Thursday, December 14

More Bold spoilers for Thursday indicate that Steffy’s guilt eats at her because she lied to Liam to get him to drop his questions about the Forrester guest house. Steffy distracts Liam with sex, and that seems to shut him up for now, but with her pregnancy reveal right around the corner, it won’t be too long before those rumpled bedsheets come up for discussion again.

Thorne wants Ridge out of Forrester creations and, on Thursday, goes to dad Eric Forrester (John McCook) and tells him his secret. Thorne also encourages Eric to fire Ridge from Forrester Creations for his bad boy behavior of kissing Quinn. Eric wondered last week if he forgave Ridge too quickly, so Thorne is like Eric’s conscience speaking to him. It sounds like trouble is coming for Ridge.

On the last #BoldandBeautiful, Thorne talks to Ridge about being a designer, but his aspirations are shot down. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/ezqhC7IyXc pic.twitter.com/DxwJMHzQa1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 6, 2017

Bold spoilers for Friday, December 15

The newest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the end of the coming week promise that Ridge asks for Steffy’s blessing before he proposes to Brooke and she readily gives it. She’s too distracted by her Stallion troubles to think about refusing her designer dad. Later, with his kid’s blessing and ring in hand, Ridge goes to propose to Brooke but find the answer she gives him is perplexing and unexpected.

In the end, spoilers say Brooke will give Ridge a “yes,” but it comes with very specific conditions he might not be able to meet. Over at FC on Friday, Thorne corners his step-mother Quinn and rails at her about betraying his dad with Ridge. The week concludes with a bang on B&B. The big question coming out of this week is how long Ridge and Brooke’s engagement will last.

One couple plans to announce at Christmas they’re getting married, but there are hints that it might be Thorne and Brooke engaged instead if she pulls a stunning reversal on Ridge. Anika Noelle shows up on January 8 as Hope when Ridge brings her to town trying to win back Brooke. Check out these and the latest scoop on B&B the week of Monday, December 11 through Friday, December 15. Come back often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.