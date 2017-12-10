Does Meghan Markle Plan To Shun Pippa Middleton At Her Royal Wedding To Prince Harry? [Debunked]

Meghan Markle may not invite Pippa Middleton to her royal wedding to Prince Harry. At least that’s according to an article on Celeb Dirty Laundry (CDL). The article claims that Markle won’t invite Pippa because Kate Middleton’s younger sister did not invite Meghan to her nuptials earlier this year.

The article goes on to say that Meghan was not invited to Pippa’s wedding because she feared that the former Suits actress would “overshadow” her. Megan was “allowed” to show her face at the reception, however. Celeb Dirty Laundry also claims that Pippa’s actions did not surprise anyone because she wanted all of the attention to be on her during her big day.

Now Meghan is allegedly plotting some revenge by neglecting to invite Pippa to her wedding, CDL claims.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the story is nothing but fake news.

According to Gossip Cop, Meghan was invited to Pippa’s wedding but she and Harry decided that she would only go to the reception because they didn’t want the added media attention to ruin Middleton’s big day. They were the ones who didn’t want her to be overshadowed at her own wedding. So, as a compromise, Meghan chose to attend the reception instead of the church service.

As Gossip Cop notes, since their claims about the Pippa Middleton wedding are wrong, it stands to reason that they are wrong about Meghan refusing to invite Pippa to the royal wedding next spring. Furthermore, one of Gossip Cop’s royal insiders has said that the story from CDL has “no basis in reality.”

When you think about it, it would be a real slap in the face if Meghan Markle refused to invite Pippa to the wedding for such a petty reason. Pippa is sister to Prince Williams wife, Kate Middleton. It’s easy to imagine that not inviting her would violate some etiquette rules.

According to Gossip Cop, Celeb Dirty Laundry has a history of publishing fake news about Meghan Markle and the royals. They once claimed that Meghan was trying to force Prince Harry to relocate to Los Angeles so that she could further her acting career. That turned out to be untrue because Markle ended up moving to England after she decided to give up acting.