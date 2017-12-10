Evel Dick Suggests Beth Chapman Is Joining ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

The cast of Celebrity Big Brother is one of the best-kept secrets in television right now.

For now, nothing seems set in stone, but there are plenty of casting rumors. Jersey Shore’s Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and The Hills’ Stephanie Pratt are just some of the names rumored to join the cast, and legendary Big Brother houseguest Evel Dick Donato has just suggested a few celebrities who could be joining as well.

Evel Dick was the notorious bad-boy winner of BB Season 18 and sounds off on every season on Twitter. The former houseguest keeps an ear close to the ground, and he has some thoughts regarding the first CBB season in the U.S.

Dick noted he was randomly followed by some celebrities on Twitter recently, which seemed a bit unusual. Among these celebrities were Beth Chapman, Andy Dick, Margaret Cho, and Anthony Scaramucci. Dick suggested all these people could be potential CBB houseguests but admitted Andy Dick would likely be omitted due to his groping scandal.

As the Inquisitr reported last month, Duane “Dog” Chapman was rumored to join the cast as well, but Beth had never been mentioned. Dick’s suggestion has Dog the Bounty Hunter fans cheering, as Beth has a large fanbase in the United States.

#CBBUS

People randomly following me recently that "could" be potential CBBUS HG's 1. Beth (Dog The Bounty Hunter's wife) 2. Anthony Scaramucci 3. Margret Cho 4. Andy Dick (Although with him just being fired from a movie for groping, probly not anymore) Just an FYI — EvelDick (@EvelDick) December 9, 2017

In the comment section of Dick’s tweet, some users noted Beth may not appear on the show, as she had an extremely difficult year. After suffering from throat cancer, Beth and Dog announced the good news that she was cancer-free last month. CBB is only slated to last for three weeks, so it wouldn’t require the strenuous schedule of normal summer seasons, and Beth would likely be cleared to enter the house.

Many other commenters suggested they would love to see Beth on the show, as she has a lot to bring to the table.

My grand kitten lol she's a sweet plum A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:24am PST

This isn’t the first time Beth’s name has been brought up regarding CBB. Last year, the 50-year-old was rumored to appear on the U.K. version of the hit show which has been running for 20 seasons. According to Twitter user @McLagOfficial, Beth couldn’t appear on the show as she was not allowed to leave the country.

Neither Dog nor Beth has made any comment on the matter, and for now, this is all just speculation.

Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on February 7, 2018, on CBS. Celebrity Big Brother U.K. begins on January 2, 2018, on Channel 5.