Tarek And Christina El Moussa Give Huge ‘Flip Or Flop’ Update

Even though Tarek and Christina El Moussa are no longer together, the show franchise that they’ve kicked off — the HGTV series Flip or Flop — is more successful than ever. With spin-offs of the original show taking place in Atlanta, Vegas, and Fort Worth TX, the former couple are banking well and seem to be set for life.

When Tarek and Christina El Moussa first split, they promised to keep Flip or Flop going, no matter what the status of their relationship. According to SheKnows, they’ve kept their promise to both each other, and to the fans, by hyping the seventh season of the so-called “OG flavor” of the show on social media.

The former couple took to Instagram to share exclusive behind the scenes photos of their latest episodes, with Christina El Moussa captioning her photo “best crew ever!”

Tarek El Moussa shared a similar photo on his Instagram, and in both cases, fans noticed there was one familiar face in each of their photos: each other.

That definitely was a good sign for fans, who realized that despite the couple’s issues that led to their split, they were still able to put together episodes of Flip or Flop, and even have a good time in the process.

According to Fox News, too, just because Tarek and Christina El Moussa are no longer together, it doesn’t mean that they don’t have good memories of their time together.

Recently, the conservative outlet had a chance to sit down and speak with Tarek. He told them that, in 2013, he was diagnosed with cancer, and Christina “stood by him” throughout it all. And even though he continued filming until the day before he went into surgery — and only took two weeks off after the surgery to recover — he will never forget how his wife at the time stood by him and took care of him.

What’s more, Tarek said, Christina El Moussa went out of her way to take care of him again in 2016, when there was a concern about his cancer coming back. Tarek also said that despite the fact that the couple was splitting up, Christina made sure that he took his meds, and that he was eating healthy meals.

And though he isn’t dating anyone exclusively, Tarek revealed that he works closely with Christina El Moussa to get along with her, so they can effectively co-parent their two children. “If mom and dad don’t get along, it can affect the kids, so mom and dad better get along,” he said.