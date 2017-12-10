Farrah Abraham Reportedly Has Some Odd Requests For Her Next Appearance

Farrah Abraham will be making an appearance at Las Vegas’ Crazy Horse strip club for its XXXmas party, and reportedly hasn’t skimped on the essentials to deliver for her fans.

Before the event, which will take place on December 14, she has reportedly made an appointment to have two syringes of Sculpta facial filler injected. Some of her fans and Teen Mom OG viewers have stated that they think she’s already gone overboard on the plastic surgery and that this extra facial filler isn’t going to look good on the reality TV star.

Additionally, Farrah Abraham has asked Crazy Horse to supply her with neon panties and a kit to decorate her intimate parts. The reality star recently underwent a “rejuvenation” procedure to help tighten up that area and is reportedly keen to show it off to the patrons of Crazy Horse.

In addition to the face filler, she will also be getting a 24K gold collagen breast firming gel mask prior to the event to ensure that her boobs are looking as perky as ever.

While Farrah Abraham denies that she is a sex worker, she has appeared in adult films in addition to doing live cam shows for paying customers. She has also been appearing at events for Las Vegas strip clubs, and seems to be in a contract with Crazy Horse.

Allegedly, she is also asking for $3,000 in Crazy Horse III Diamond Dollars to tip the other performers at the venue, to show her appreciation and solidarity.

The Teen Mom OG star has been at odds with the show that made her famous for quite some time. On a recent season of the series, it was revealed that she forces the crew to use outdoor toilets when they film at her house, as she does not want them to get her bathroom dirty.

Farrah Abraham also alleges she was fired from the network for participating in adult films, though they later confirmed that Farrah was never actually let go from production. Although confusing, previews for Teen Mom OG indicate that this drama will be covered in the season that is currently airing.