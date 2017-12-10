Fan Claims To Have Seen ‘Counting On’ Cameras Filming In Arkansas, Says The Show Is Renewed

Whether the Duggar family’s show Counting On will return for a seventh season has been a topic of heated discussion in recent months. The show finished its sixth season at the end of October with Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Duggar’s nuptials, but with no promise of a new season in sight.

Fans were disappointed by not getting further news on whether the show was set to return, especially since it skipped over Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth announcing her pregnancy and Jill Duggar Dillard’s birth to her son, Samuel Scott.

The Duggar family, however, has been steeped in controversy as of late, specifically with in-law Derick Dillard. The reality TV star has taken to social media to blast fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings repeatedly, stating that transgender is a myth and that TLC shouldn’t have her show on the air. Several hardcore Duggar fans agreed with Derick, saying her show is a disgrace to public morals. However, TLC recently released a statement saying they had fired Derick for his statements and that he was no longer involved in the filming.

Recently, the Duggar family stated they have been in contact with TLC over the return of the show, but they have “no news to share” regarding its renewal, according to the Stir.

A fan recently posted in a group about the Duggar family that she has seen them filming at her local nail salon. She posted a photo of Jana Duggar and a very pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth getting their toes done while flanked by the crew. As Joy-Anna is currently pregnant and rumored to be around seven months, this would make sense for the photo to be relatively recent.

However, since the Duggar family shared just a week ago that they had no news to share, it is possible the photo is for a special or something else the family is filming. After all, despite Derick’s controversy, fans are still excited to hear about Joy-Anna’s pregnancy and are hoping that Jana will announce that she is in a courtship sooner rather than later.

The family has promised to share when something official is announced.