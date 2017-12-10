Jinger Duggar Vuolo Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Again

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have both been very vocal about the fact that they are waiting a few years before they decide to have a baby. However, this hasn’t stopped Duggar fans from hoping that every sign Jinger puts out points to she and Jeremy expecting a little one.

The Duggar daughter is an outlier in the family, in that although she has been married for over a year, she hasn’t announced that she is expecting. Every one of her siblings thus far have told fans that they are having a baby three months after their wedding. Her young brother, Joe Duggar, recently tied the knot with his sweetheart, Kendra Caldwell, and fans are now on a strict bump-watch.

Like Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s pregnancy watch, fans are always creating wild theories about whether or not her older sister, Jana, is courting anyone. As the Duggars are typically very quick to announce things, the answer thus far is likely no, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t look for any little detail to create a narrative in their heads.

Folks think Jinger Duggar Vuolo is pregnant simply because she rubbed her belly when she played in the snow with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

The weather outside is frightful. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:38am PST

The belly rub, which probably didn’t mean anything at all, has tipped fans off thinking that she is cluing them in to a bun in the oven.

Recently, fans were all over an Instagram photo she and Jeremy posted with big lollipops, with the caption, “Sugar and spice and everything nice.” They decided that this was a hint that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting a baby girl. However, someone was quick to point out that is impossible, as since Jinger is not yet even showing, she couldn’t possibly know the sex of her baby yet.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is known as the “rebel” of the family, despite the fact that her husband still espouses very conservative Christian beliefs from his pulpit in Laredo, Texas. However, she has been wearing short skirts, pants and even sleeveless tops, things that were once considered forbidden in her Arkansas home.