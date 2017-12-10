Is Miranda Lambert About To Get Engaged While She’s Still Healing From Blake Shelton Divorce?

Is Miranda Lambert about to get engaged? Sources revealed that Blake Shelton’s ex-wife is preparing to get engaged to current boyfriend Anderson East. According to Life & Style Magazine, East plans to get down on one knee before the year is over. So, Miranda may be heading into 2018 with an engagement ring on her finger. Lambert and East have been dating for two years.

According to Life & Style’s source, Anderson has put a lot of thought into how he will propose.

“Anderson plans to slip an engagement ring on Miranda’s finger before their midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve,” the insider said.

He also has some romantic stuff planned for the days before the proposal.

“They’ll be spending the holidays with each other in Nashville, Texas, and Alabama, doing their favorite things like horseback riding, playing with their dogs, fishing, cooking dinner and writing songs with each other,” the source added.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East went public as a couple less than six months after Lambert and Shelton told the world about the breakup of their marriage. The first high-profile event they attended together was the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards.

As Life & Style notes, if they do end up getting engaged, the timing is interesting, as they will be embarking on some new career ventures at the beginning of 2018. In mid-January, Miranda starts her 25-city “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour. Anderson, who also makes a living as a country singer, will also be going on tour to promote his album Encore.

And what about Miranda’s feelings about her ex and their divorce? An insider recently told In Touch Weekly that Lambert is still scarred by her breakup with Shelton. According to the source, Miranda isn’t sure those emotional scars will ever completely heal, adding that she wants to be “absolutely sure” before she does any wedding planning with Anderson East.” There have been rumors that the two had planned to elope this winter but Lambert scrapped them because they were both too busy with their careers.

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton announced their split in July of 2015 in a joint statement to E! News. Many country music fans were shocked since the two had always seemed very much in love during their appearances together. There have been rumors that the divorce was caused by infidelity. As In Touch notes, Blake has not denied that his song “She’s Got a Way with Words,” which is about a partner who cheated, is a veiled reference to his ex-wife. In an interview with Billboard, he admitted that his “heart was broken” at the time and he was “in the middle of hell,” so he had to get those emotions out of his system.