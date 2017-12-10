Watch Seahawks Vs. Jaguars 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & Game Odds

Sunday’s NFL schedule includes the Seahawks vs. Jaguars live streaming online and televised game action for fans to watch. These two teams have identical records and are both hoping for a playoff berth. However, with each loss suffered it decreases their chances for the postseason. The Seahawks are flying high off a win over the league’s former top team, but can they win against Jacksonville’s tough defense? As of right now, both teams are part of the NFL Playoff picture and looking to keep it that way. Here’s the latest NFL game preview with matchup odds, TV channel, start time, and how to watch the Seahawks vs. Jaguars live stream feeds.

When the Seattle Seahawks (8-4) and Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) battle on the gridiron Sunday, the visitors bring the major momentum of a huge win over Carson Wentz and the Eagles. The 24-10 win at home, gives Seattle two victories in a row now as they continue a push towards the postseason. As of right now, the playoff picture shows Seattle is about a game behind the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West. Meanwhile, Jacksonville is also coming off their 30-10 win last week against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars, aka “Sacksonville,” are currently tied with the Tennessee Titans for their division lead in the AFC South making a victory a big deal for them today as well.

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks take on the Jacksonville Jaguars after defeating the Eagles, 24-10. Ted S. Warren / AP Images

The compilation of betting odds for today’s game at Odds Shark shows that the Jacksonville Jaguars are the favorites, as they are getting 2.5 to three points on the spread. Russell Wilson and the visiting Seahawks are priced at +120 to +125 at several sportsbooks, while the home team is a -140 or higher favorite. A total of 41 points is the latest consensus for the points total in today’s game from Jacksonville. Looking at the trends, Seattle has gone just 2-3-1 over their last six games against the spread, but they’re 7-2 straight up in their last nine contests. The Jaguars are 4-2 ATS and 5-1 straight up over their last six games.

Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time start. Televised game coverage is available in participating regions on the FOX channel and its affiliated networks. In those regions, cable and satellite subscribers can use the Fox Sports Go website or mobile apps for live streaming feeds. Apps may be available on mobile devices, as well as select video game systems, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

GAMEDAY is finally here! We look at the key matchups to watch during #SEAvsJAX. pic.twitter.com/v1odwNoRnf — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 10, 2017

For fans who aren’t in the viewing regions, several options exist to see the game. All Verizon mobile customers should have access to live streaming game feeds via the NFL Mobile app. There’s also Sunday NFL Ticket subscription service from DIRECTV, available in participating areas. In addition, the NFL Game Pass subscription service allows fans to watch condensed replays of all NFL games from Sunday’s action, so that would be one way for those who miss the Seahawks vs. Jags to check it out later.