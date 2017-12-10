Ready For ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’? Here’s A Recap Of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will premiere on December 15, a date that has been burned into the memory of its legion of fans since it was first announced. The return to the galaxy far, far away has been shrouded in secrecy, with the franchise dropping tidbits of information throughout the last two years, enticing fans worldwide. Star Wars fans’ dedication and analyzation has led to many theories of what will happen in the next installment.

For those of us who aren’t as well-versed as the legion of die-hards, here is a quick recap of what happened in the last movie, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In The Force Awakens, we learned that after the galactic civil war some 30 years ago — which served as the basis for the first Star Wars trilogy — the First Order has ascended and wants to be rid of the democratic state currently known as the New Republic. The New Republic is discreetly supporting the Resistance, led by General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher). The Order then uses its Starkiller Base to wipe out the capital of the New Republic, but soon the Resistance figures out a way to destroy the Starkiller base and buys time until they can figure out their next plan.

The Resistance has searched tirelessly for a missing piece of a map that will lead to their last Jedi, who they hope can help them defeat the Order. After the demise of the Starkiller Base, R2-D2 awakens suddenly, providing the bit to the map that BB-8 was carrying throughout the film. Rey (Daisy Ridley) is sent by General Leia Organa to pull Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) from his self-exile which he initiated after he failed to keep his nephew Ben Solo aka Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) from the Darkside. Rey finds Skywalker atop a cliff and offers him his old light saber. Cut to black.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was directed by Rian Johnson, taking the wheel from previous director J.J. Abrams. Johnson is no stranger to directing; he previously directed the sci-fi film Looper starring Bruce Willis and the beloved indie hit Brick with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The Last Jedi has an all-star cast, including veterans Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher. Returning to the franchise are Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, and Domhnall Gleeson. Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran will join the cast as Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo and Rose Tico, respectively.

From the trailer, it looks like Rey will be trained by Luke Skywalker and gets to know more about herself and the Force. Meanwhile, Luke comes to terms and faces what happened to his last trainee, Kylo Ren. Kylo Ren continues to wreak havoc on the universe, and Finn seems to go undercover in the First Order.

You can check out the full trailer below.