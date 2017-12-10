‘The Last Jedi’ Spoilers: Los Angeles Premiere Reveals Major Plot Points Of ‘Star Wars’ Saga

If there’s one thing that’s repeated over and over from people who were at last night’s Los Angeles premiere, it’s “stay away from The Last Jedi spoilers.”

That hasn’t stopped Star Wars fans from trying to find inevitable plot leaks from the latest chapter in the so-called “Skywalker Saga,” but it does suggest that, like The Empire Strikes Back before it, this latest installment of the space epic is going to be a major game changer for fans and critics alike.

Entertainment Weekly dropped a few subtle The Last Jedi spoilers from the Los Angeles premiere, and there were clues in every report.

For example, journalist Anthony Breznican — who’s a senior staff writer at EW — said that Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill, reprising a role that he’s had for the past 40 years) was correct in his assertion that “this isn’t going to go the way you think,” and that while fans will appreciate a lot of the references to the previous movies when they watch the film, Luke himself is “more broken than your toys from the 1970s.”

Of course, this was clearly suggested in the film’s trailers, but the depths of Luke’s “broken-ness” can only be really appreciated in the film itself.

Other The Last Jedi spoilers suggest, according to Inverse, that the next — and, ultimately, last — installment of the Skywalker Saga will lead to a lot of things being wrapped up. Specifically, said the outlet, “veterans” will realize that they can become “more powerful than they can possibly imagine,” suggesting that Luke will realize his power beyond his wildest dreams.

What’s more, there’s a “POC” character — whom some believe is Rose, played by newcomer Kelly Tran — that realizes her full potential, and has a jaw-dropping moment towards the end of the film.

Finally, but perhaps most importantly, the film’s franchise has confirmed some The Last Jedi spoilers that, ultimately, are the most heart-breaking for fans: this is the last appearance of Carrie Fisher’s character of Princess Leia Organa, so she won’t be returning in CGI or any other format.

You can see all of The Last Jedi spoilers revealed when the film opens nationwide on Friday, December 15th.