Where Is Josh Duggar Now? Wife Anna Duggar And Kids Disappear From Family Update

It has been a while since Counting On fans got a proper update about the infamous Duggar family kid Josh Duggar. While he is no longer a kid, having married Anna Duggar and raising five children of his own, he is still remembered as the eldest Duggar child who molested four of his younger sisters and got the beloved reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, canceled. He and his wife began to appear more frequently on the family Facebook this year, but updates have tapered off with the beginning of the holiday season.

One of the reasons why Josh Duggar began appearing more on the family’s social media this year was because his wife, Anna Duggar, became pregnant with their fifth baby. She gave birth to Mason Garrett Duggar in the fall, which received a lot of attention from the Counting On followers.

Since then, Josh and Anna have not been online very much. While Anna began posting on Twitter again, the last time she posted was back in October 5 when she retweeted the promotion tweet of the Bible-based movie Paradise Lost.

The controversial couple was last seen in the Duggar family Thanksgiving portrait. They were placed in the center, along with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, another Duggar couple who has been kicking up dust with transphobic tweets.

While it has been two years since Josh was ousted as a molester, some of the fans did not let this opportunity go by without making a comment about his past behavior.

“Turkey makes people sleepy,” one fan wrote. “Hope you kept Josh away from the kids.”

“Hope Josh kept his hands to himself at Thanksgiving and that no girls fell into a tryptophan nap,” another commented. “He loves those sleeping girls!”

Last Thanksgiving, the fans were much more open in seeing Josh, his wife, and their kids included in the family photo.

“I missed see[ing] Josh,” a fan wrote last year. “No matter what we have done, everyone on earth deserves a second chance. I want back the full family on the show. Don’t take this message personal. It is Thanksgiving.”

The last update of Josh Duggar on mass media was when the judge in California ruled that the DJ who was trying to sue the eldest Duggar for using his photo on Ashley Madison account cannot go through with the lawsuit.

“[T]here being no evidence of any relation between the controversy in this case and the two contacts Duggar had with California for business, the Court does not find personal jurisdiction to exist in this case,” the court documents read.

“If a visit to California creates jurisdiction, then California courts have jurisdiction over virtually everyone in the United States,” the motion read. ‘[Duggar’s] two visits here in 2013 and 2015 have nothing to do with [McCarthy’s] claim that [Duggar] used his picture on the internet. Neither involved contacts related to this lawsuit.”

Josh Duggar now works as a used car salesman in Arkansas and lives in the same family compound as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.