Jana Duggar’s Potential BF Caleb Williams Fires Back At Haters After Being Slammed For His Appearance

The rumor that Jana Duggar is courting Caleb Williams just won’t die, despite the fact that the Duggar parents are quick to announce an official courtship in their family. Six of their nineteen children have already married, and each time one of them began courting their future spouses, the Duggar family immediately let fans know. But, that hasn’t kept people from speculating for the past couple months that Jana has something going on with Williams, and the haters have come out in full force after his appearance in one of the family’s recent photos.

According to In Touch Weekly, Williams has been spending quite a bit of time with the Duggar clan and has recently appeared in a few family photos, including one with the patriarch, Jim Bob, at an Arkansas football game. Williams also recently posted a photo of a bag of oranges, and The Hollywood Gossip reports that fans believed he snapped it in the Duggar house, which for some reason means he is courting Jana.

Even though he may be looking to get Jim Bob’s approval, so he can court his daughter, some fans refuse to give theirs, because of his sloppy appearance in a Duggar pic. Williams apparently had no idea that his blue underwear was visible when the family took a recent photo of them enjoying dinner. When the internet trolls quickly pointed it out, Williams responded.

“To all the folks out there wondering: No, I had no idea my unmentionables were hanging out. In the future, I will probably triple check to verify the integrity of my outer garments before any such pictures are snapped and shared,” he wrote.

Amazing trip with some incredible folks!

Some sources claim that Williams is not as conservative as the Duggar family (but really, who is?), and that he isn’t big into following the strict courtship rules that feature side hugs and chaperones.

In Duggar world, there is no casual dating. Instead, it’s all about courting, which is dating with the intention of marriage. But, Jim Bob and Michelle do not allow any physical contact, alone time, or private conversations.

But, recently the family seems to have loosened up a bit on the fashion rules – Michelle recently wore pants and Jill got a nose piercing and a tattoo – so maybe the courting rules are loosening, too. After all, Jana is 27-years-old, and her dating life should be on her own terms.

Thanks for the invite y'all!

Jana has sat back and watched as four of her sisters raced down the aisle in their teens or early twenties and then immediately started to have kids. Instead, the oldest daughter has decided to do things her way and not rush into a relationship or marriage.

Per Romper, when a Counting On producer asked her about her future, she seemed a bit surprised and not sure what to say before answering that maybe she would get married and have kids. When the producer replied that there had been interested suitors, she responded by saying that none of them was the right one.

Jana Duggar and Caleb Williams have yet to confirm or deny the courting rumors.