‘General Hospital’ Casting Scoop: Lexi Ainsworth, Ashley Jones Comeback, Pristina Might Return

General Hospital scoops tease Pristina might head back to town soon after skipping Port Charles. Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and Parker (Ashley Jones) are currently out of the picture much to the delight of many General Hospital fans. In a new interview, Jones revealed Pristina might be back in town soon.

Ashley seems confident about returning to General Hospital in a new storyline, and her daytime debut might happen soon. Pristina chose to be together and head to Oregon. However, according to Jones, they might want to return to Port Charles.

Kristina and Parker might decide to see what Port Charles has to offer now that they took a leap of faith to save their relationship. Of course, there will be some conflicts awaiting them on their return. Jones added it’s all up toGeneral Hospital writers to figure out Kristina and Parker’s fate. As for what Pristina should do once they return, Jones suggested they had to see Kristina’s family. The couple decided to just skip town on a whim, and they had to come back at some point.

While Jones was hopeful for another chance to be in General Hospital, she clarified that she doesn’t have a script on hand. She added that she had no secrets or spoilers to share yet, but she loves the current direction General Hospital is heading for.

In an interview with Soap Central about Lifetime’s You Killed My Mother,Jones also talked about another opportunity for a daytime comeback. General Hospital was not the only soap where Jones appeared, she was also part of the Bold and the Beautiful family. She revealed she had deep roots in B&B after playing the role of Bridget for a long time. She was happy for how the story development in the CBS soap.

Jones’ Lifetime film is about a 19-year old who had to rush her mother to the emergency room in the middle of the night. It is a highly emotional tale with moral and ethical questions sprinkled all over the place.

As Jones stated, there is no definite plan to bring her back to General Hospital yet. The fallout from the revelation that Jason’s twin took over his shoes for years will not subside soon. Jason and Sam will struggle with their new reality, and more revelations will rock Port Charles for weeks to come.

In other casting scoops, there have also been rumors that one actor will be kicked out of General Hospital. However, there are still no clues as to who the actor might be.