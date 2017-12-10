Camilla Parker Bowles Always To Be Royal Family Outsider? Scandal Fresh, Brits Want Kate Middleton On Throne

It seems that nothing can shake the scandal that Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles are most well-known for. The pair shocked the world when their affair was uncovered and said to have carried on over many years, even when Charles was married to “The People’s Princess,” Princess Diana.

Although decades have past since the scandal was uncovered and since Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were wed, it is clear that Camilla is just as unpopular now as she was then. As Cheatsheet noted,”[The affair] has followed them through their entire lives, and today, the public still has not moved on.”

As the publication noted, the reasons that Prince Charles was unable to initially marry Camilla back in the 1970s, when their romance began, was because Parker Bowles was not “virginal.” The step-mother to Prince William and Prince Harry was originally in an on-and-off romance with Andrew Parker Bowles, which kept her from being able to marry Prince Charles before he married Princess Diana.

Things have clearly changed, regarding the rules in the royal family when it comes to marriage, seeing as Prince Harry is now engaged to Meghan Markle, who has been married once before. And as The Sunday Times reminds, Queen Elizabeth II, herself, gave her blessing for Prince Charles to marry Camilla back in 2005, despite having not attended the couple’s civil ceremony.

The negative perception of Camilla is mainly due to the public’s love for Princess Diana, and seeing that the affair deeply affected the benevolent royal wife to Prince Charles, this made Camilla Parker Bowles all the more hated. Diana famously alluded to the affair and how it impacted her marriage to Charles in an interview in 1995 when she stated, “There were three of us in that marriage…”

There have even been conspiracy theories that the death of Princess Diana was no accident and that Prince Charles “wanted her dead” so that he had the freedom to marry Camilla. The publication reminded readers of supposed evidence supporting this theory.

“Diana gave a letter to her butler 10 months before her accident, saying she thought Charles was planning an accident to ‘make the path clear for Charles to marry…’ Diana had her own thoughts about who he’d end up with, but some believe Camilla was the reason behind the crash.”

Twenty years after the tragic death of Diana, it seems that the public is still just as opposed to Camilla Parker Bowles as they were in the 1980s. As Queen Elizabeth II gets on in years and is slowly handing responsibility over to Prince Charles and her grandsons, talk has swirled around the subject of the next monarch.

Due to their unpopularity, many have suspected that Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, and his beloved wife, Kate Middleton, will take the throne instead of Charles and Camilla.

Polls have demonstrated that many hope that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do step into the role ahead of Charles. However, royal traditions indicate that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will indeed take the throne.