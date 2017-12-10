‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby & Scott’s Future In Limbo, Melissa Ordway’s Leave Impacts Storyline?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott’s (Daniel Hall) happiness will come crashing down during the week of December 11. They have had their ups and downs as their families have not supported their union.

Until a few weeks ago, Young and the Restless viewers supported them. They wanted them to last as Scott seemed to respect Sharon, but that all ended when he had sex with Abby (Melissa Ordway) while trapped in the storage unit.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott hasn’t been able to get Abby out of his mind. He wants a life with Sharon but can’t deny he has chemistry with Abby. It’s an impossible situation and will lead to Sharon’s heart being broken.

According to Soap Central, Melissa Ordway will leave The Young and the Restless for her maternity leave in the next few weeks. Her baby is due in January. Ordway stated that she planned to work until the end of her pregnancy and would take six weeks off. So, that means she will leave by mid-January and would return the beginning of March. Considering the soap opera tapes five weeks in advance, she could disappear from the storyline in mid-February and return by early April.

The real question is, how will The Young and the Restless handle her maternity leave? Will she leave town after her tryst with Scott is exposed?

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will tell Sharon about Scott and Abby’s kiss. She will point out Scott isn’t being honest about his connection to Abby and that she should speak to him about it. It’s possible that Sharon could be alone by Christmas time.

There are a few ways CBS could write Abby out of the storyline. Young and the Restless spoilers could have her tape her scenes in advance. This way she wouldn’t disappear at all and would continue even though she was on her maternity break. They could also give her an out-of-town Newman Enterprises assignment that would take the focus off her and Scott.

However, Young and the Restless writers plan to handle her leave; the fans can expect Abby to disappear from the show in a few weeks. She will be back after her sweet baby girl arrives and she recovers from her birth.

