‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For December 18-22: Brothers Unite, Sam’s Breaking Point, Who’s Nathan’s Dad?

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 18-22 reveal a heartfelt reunion for Drew (Billy Miller) and Jason (Steve Burton), a hysterical moment for Sam (Kelly Monaco), and the question as to Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) paternity still persists thanks to Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati).

General Hospital spoilers state that Sam has had a lot to deal with during the past few months. Her husband nearly dies and is put into a rehabilitation center, only to find out that he never really was her husband to begin with. Finding out that Jason was never Drew, and that Drew had Jason’s memories planted into his head, was also a huge whammy. They found out Drew used to be a Navy SEAL and that their marriage is not legal. Danny and Scout actually have different fathers, and Kim (Tamara Braun) is even claiming that Drew is Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) father.

It is little wonder then that General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 18-22 indicate Sam will have an emotional outburst as everything becomes too much for her. Interestingly, General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, suggest that Drew is also struggling under pressure. He is still coming to grips with his identity and he will once again take his insecurities out on Sam. “DreAm” will once again come through this crisis since Sam, up to now, has always reassured Drew of her love.

With Jason's past intertwined with his present, how does Drew begin again? The last #GH of the week starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/FnEchYEGC8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 8, 2017

In other unexpected news, it seems as if the twin brothers will also find common ground. General Hospital spoilers reveal that they will come together. Jason may get new updates on the hunt for the kidnapper and call Jason for help. Both of them are family men and loyal to the bone, so it seems likely that they will work together and put aside their differences for now.

How long will Dr. Obrecht be able to keep Nathan’s paternity from him? Currently, she is busy faking paternity records to give to him, but can he be misled that easily? General Hospital spoilers indicate that Nathan and his mother will have a showdown sure to keep viewers locked onto their screens on weekday afternoons on ABC.