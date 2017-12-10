‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Next Two Weeks: Monica Welcomes Drew And Jason Home, Michael Seeks Dante’s Advice

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the weeks of December 11 and December 18 promise explosive confrontations as well as reconciliation.

Monica Welcomes The Twins To Her Home With Open Arms

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, December 14 from SheKnows Soaps state that Monica (Leslie Charleson) struggles to strike a balance between Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller). Following Andre’s revelation of which twin is Jason Morgan and which is Drew, Monica faces the challenge of ensuring that she deals fairly and shows that she cares for both twins. She welcomes the twins to her home with open arms and works hard to make both feel equally wanted.

Charlotte Reunites With Nelle

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) reunites with her young pal, Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez). Charlotte is excited to learn that Nelle is pregnant, although Carly (Laura Wright) and Michael (Chad Duell) are very upset about the news. Carly is furious and believes that Nelle is lying, and trying to set a pregnancy trap for Michael.

Michael Seeks Dante’s Advice

General Hospital (GH) spoilers hint that the DNA paternity test could prove that Nelle’s baby is Michael’s. Carly and Michel will be upset about it. Michael seeks Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) advice. He pours his heart out to Dante. Dante is sympathetic. He understands how Michael feels about the situation, but he tries to encourage him to make the relationship with Nelle work.

Alexis Exasperates Molly

General Hospital (GH) spoilers from SheKnows Soaps state that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) delivers a painful truth. It is likely that the issue involves Julian (William deVry), who recently returned home from prison after he was released on bail. General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 18 from Daytime Royalty reveal that Alexis infuriates Molly. Alexis might tell a disapproving Molly (Haley Pullos) that she is still in love with Julian. The issue could lead to a conflict between Molly and Alexis.

Spoilers for December 19 state that Alexis takes Danny to the park.

Drew Speaks His Mind, Sam Lashes Out

General Hospital spoilers for the week of Tuesday, December 19 via Soap Central Boards state that Drew approaches Sam and makes his feelings known. Spoilers via Daytime Royalty state that after making his feelings known, he gets the reassurance he needs. However, spoilers from TV Source Magazine state that Sam lashes out. This suggests that Drew and Sam could have an explosive confrontation when Drew displays his insecurities once again. However, the two eventually make up, and Sam gives Drew the reassurance he needs.

Drew And Jason Share A Common Goal

Spoilers from Daytime Royalty for Tuesday, December 19 state that Drew and Jason come together for a common purpose. This could mean that the twins finally set aside their differences and cooperate to achieve a common goal. They could work together to track down the study mastermind and bring him or her to justice. Monica could play a role in getting the twins to cooperate toward a common goal.

Nathan Confronts Dr Obrecht

Spoilers for Wednesday, December 20 from Soap Central Boards state that Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) have a confrontation. Kathleen Gati, who portrays Obrecht, recently shared that the daytime drama would soon address the issue of Nathan’s paternity.