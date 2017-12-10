‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Details About Matthew Ashford’s Return As Jack Deveraux Revealed

Days of our Lives spoilers confirm Matthew Ashford is reprising the role of Jack Deveraux. There were a lot of theories on the dead character’s storyline. Even though some fans thought his appearance would be over-the-top and dramatic, head writer Ron Carlivati has chosen a more subtle approach. However, his return will still be important and emotional, especially for JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jack’s return would be connected to JJ’s suicide attempt. It was speculated that the deceased father might appear to the disgraced detective in order to save his life. Even though that still could happen, the latest Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a scene that is much less dramatic.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, December 20, reveal fans will finally see Matthew Ashford on screen. While JJ is giving away his prized possessions and writing goodbye letters to his loved ones, he will have flashbacks. The tormented young man will fondly recall happier times. During these memories, he will see Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller). He will also see his father, Jack Deveraux.

Remembering happier times with his family will make JJ smile. However, it won’t be enough to stop him from going through with his plan. Convinced that there is no turning back or making amends, JJ plans to take his own life. He makes the decision after finding out Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) is not getting better. In fact, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) receives some bad news regarding his comatose son.

The suicide attempt will take place during one of the Christmas episodes. However, there are clues that JJ will be saved. Camila Banus recently confirmed she is submitting the suicide reel for the Emmy awards. That means she is proud of her performance in that scene. This is leading fans to speculate that she might find JJ and stop him before it is too late.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that around the same time as Jack Deveraux’s appearance, Jennifer will confront Abe. She makes an emotional plea for the mayor to forgive JJ. With the grieving father receiving bad news about Theo’s condition, it doesn’t appear that he will be in a very forgiving mood. However, some viewers believe that after JJ’s suicide attempt, Abe’s heart might soften a bit, making him regret his harsh words and actions.

Break time is code for checking messages and taking selfies. ???? #DAYS ????: @thaaopenghlis A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.