It has been a long wait, but fans can finally expect to see Jessica Jones Season 2 next year. People have been hoping to see Krysten Ritter back in action after her awesome return as the wise-cracking private investigator in Marvel’s The Defenders. But will Jessica actually end up in more trouble this March?

In The Defenders, Jessica Jones teamed up with Matt Murdock, Luke Cage, and Danny Rand to battle The Hand. Needless to say, Krysten Ritter’s character was the one who was most reluctant to work with other super-powered people. Luckily, Jessica will be on her own in Jessica Jones Season 2. Unfortunately, it looks like her actions in the first season will lead to Jessica having to go to jail.

The first teaser for Jessica Jones Season 2 has finally been released, and there is little doubt that the alcohol-loving P.I. has gone back to work. The trailer confirms that Jessica has a new neighbor in Oscar, who is played by Power actor J.R. Ramirez. There is also a brief scene that seems to suggest that Jessica is set for some sexy time with the new guy. However, there is another man who might not be giving up on Jessica too easily.

It’s no secret that David Tennant will be returning as Kilgrave, although the villain has already been killed off in the first season. Entertainment Weekly confirmed the return of the Purple Man with an interesting photo where Kilgrave appears to be tormenting Jessica. Unfortunately, there are no updates on how Tennant’s baddie will manage to return from the dead in Jessica Jones Season 2.

Marvel's Jessica Jones: David Tennant's Kilgrave returns to torment Jessica in season 2 first look https://t.co/hTVa47Psqk — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 8, 2017

There are speculations that Kilgrave will somehow resurface in Jessica’s subconscious as she continues her work as a P.I. It is also possible that the Purple Man’s death will be the main reason why Jessica will be arrested in Jessica Jones Season 2.

In addition to Krysten Ritter, David Tennant, and J.R. Ramirez, Rachael Taylor will return as Jessica’s sister Trish Walker. Carrie-Anne Moss reprises her role as Jeri Hogarth and Eka Darville’s Malcolm will be back to continue helping Jessica.

Jessica Jones Season 2 will air on Netflix on March 8, 2018.