Suri Cruise Shows Off Star Style To Introduce Snake-Covered Taylor Swift, Katie Holmes Keeps It Casual

Suri Cruise surprised the crowd at Z100 New York’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball when she took the stage to introduce Taylor Swift. It’s rare for the 11-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise to make a public appearance, but speaking in front of a large audience didn’t seem to make Suri nervous at all. The tween received praised for her poise under pressure, and she also scored high marks for her adorable outfit choice.

As reported by InStyle, tens of thousands of people gathered in Madison Square Garden for Friday night’s Jingle Ball. They were there to see musical performances by big stars like Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, the Chainsmokers, Halsey, and Ed Sheeran. However, Suri Cruise almost managed to outshine them all simply by speaking Swift’s name.

Suri was all smiles as she held her mother’s hand and walked to the center of the stage. Katie Holmes decided to dress down for the occasion by wearing a pair of distressed, faded black jeans and a white blouse. Her loose-fitting top featured buttons on the side and a high Victorian-style neckline. The actress completed her look with a pair of black stilettos.

Suri Cruise chose to get a little more dressed up for the occasion. Her black A-line dress was covered with shimmering silver stars, and it featured a tulle underskirt to give it extra volume. She completed her look with a pair of dark blue tights, gold Mary Janes, white socks, and a festive red bow in her hair.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Just like her famous mother, Suri Cruise sometimes likes to wear high-end labels. As reported by Footwear News, she was recently photographed wearing a pink $756 Dolce & Gabbana coat while she and Katie Holmes were out Christmas shopping. However, the tween’s Jingle Ball look was surprisingly affordable. H&M recently had her star-spangled dress on sale for $19.99, but it’s currently sold out.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift is also a fan of H&M clothing. According to E! News, she was once photographed wearing a black and white polka dot dress from the retailer that was priced at just under $15. However, the look that Taylor chose for the Jingle Ball was likely customized. As reported by Hollywood Life, there was a sparkly green snake wearing a Santa hat on her black sequined top. She also accessorized her look with a silver snake ring.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The snake ring can be purchased at the Taylor Swift store for $60, but what her fans really want to know is how they can their hands on the sequined top emblazoned with a holiday-themed version of Swift’s favorite serpentine symbol.

Can Taylor have that Santa hat snake hoodie as merch because I would actually buy that — rachel (@butterflytay13) December 9, 2017

I still can't get over Taylor wearing a snake top with a Santa hat on the snakes head. I never realised how bad I needed that until now ???? — ❣ emma met taylor ❣ (@shookswiftie) December 10, 2017

Once Taylor’s performance is done, she needs to send that santa snake sweater to a museum bc it deserves to be on display for the world to see. I’m thinking the Louvre — Rachel ???? (@13swift1989) December 9, 2017

You can watch Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes introduce Taylor Swift to the Jingle Ball crowd in the video below.