Phaedra Parks Is Happy Without ‘RHOA’ And Explains Why She Doesn’t Want To Go Back

While many reports suggested that Phaedra Parks is trying to get back on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the former reality TV star and attorney says that she is happy to be done with the series. When asked if she will ever go back to RHOA, Parks doesn’t rule it out but states that she has no desire to return to the reality show.

Phaedra Parks says that she is happier now that she has unloaded the drama that comes with filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta and states that her family is happier.

Parks was fired from the series after inciting a feud between Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. Phaedra, who was friends with Porsha, told her that Kandi and her husband Todd attempted to “date rape” her in a revenge plot.

After Phaedra confessed to being the source of the false allegation in the RHOA reunion, she was subsequently fired from the series.

While Phaedra’s fans miss her addition to the series, it seems like the attorney is moving on. According to an interview with TMZ, Phaedra states that being part of the RHOA cast had a physical effect on her and any woman who takes part in reality TV should be praised for the effort.

The 44-year-old attorney told US Weekly last month that she is not dating anyone amid rumors that she was dating Shemar Moore – which he later denied, per an E! report. Parks finalized her divorce from Apollo Nida, who is currently in prison on charges including bank fraud. She tells the publication that while she and their two children haven’t seen Nida in a while, they frequently communicate via a third party.

Phaedra has moved on from RHOA and recently announced that she signed to Wilhelmina models. It is unclear whether the “Southern Belle” will return to RHOA in the future or join the cast of another reality TV series.

In the current season, Porsha revealed that she is still in communication with Phaedra via text. However, their relationship is still sour due to the betrayal of trust. Porsha feels that she was used as a pawn in Parks’ feud with Kandi and doubts that they will return to being friends.